Claire—POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the argument I made in this article: When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz.

If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other.

David M Gordon and I have been keeping track of the evidence for and against this argument. POLYCRISIS WATCH is the result.

OCTOBER 31, 2026

Washington has a clock. Tehran has the time.

Iran has every incentive to play for time while Washington flounders and desperately seeks to end a war that’s dragged on for months.

Iran’s hidden web of military agencies is slipping hardware past the US blockade.

The Gulf’s open-ended bill

Inside the US military’s open-ended mission to keep Gulf oil flowing:

… the unrelenting pace of flight operations—spread across two aircraft carriers, an amphibious assault ship and air bases across the Middle East—is putting a strain on aircraft and crew members, as well as on a vast network of mechanics and maintainers charged with ensuring the planes can fly day in and day out, according to US officials familiar with the missions.

David: The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the conflict is costing the United States between US$2 billion and US$3 billion a month in munitions, jet fuel, and supplies. And who do you think pays that bill?

How Iran battered US bases and caused billions in damage. Satellite imagery shows hundreds of damaged buildings at more than two dozen installations:

The latest cost estimate of the Iran war stands at US$47.1 billion as of October 16, according to a document viewed by the Journal. That doesn’t include damage to bases, which the Pentagon separately priced at a minimum of US$5 billion, according to US officials familiar with the matter. That number could potentially be as high as US$15 billion, according to a separate person briefed on the cost.

The Iran war is deepening the US energy crisis. A bad winter is ahead.

New record highs for beef prices.

Claire—this doesn’t sound like “reportedly.” This sounds like “definitely.” If the plan is literally, not figuratively insane—and with Trump running the show, that is fully possible—Murphy has a moral obligation to do something about it. I largely agree with the response below. The author is an international lawyer, according to his bio, and he appears to be a sophisticated apologist for the Iranian regime, which makes me wish his argument were flawed. But it’s not. (I suspect, however, that it was written by an AI.)