'Round the Globe with John and Claire

Show notes:

* India joins the elite list of nations with test of Agni-V MIRV tech

* Mission Divyastra: What Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech can do

* Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan: self-reliant India

* Why “poverty first, moon next” is an absurd argument

* IAEA: Iran is “not entirely transparent” on its atomic program

* West concerned over Iranian nuclear bomb in IAEA meeting

* Too close for comfort: Cases of near-nuclear use and options for policy

* Twenty mishaps that might have started accidental nuclear war

* Causes of false missile alerts: the sun, the moon and a 46-cent chip

* Black carbon lofts wildfire smoke high into the stratosphere to form a persistent plume

* What wildfire smoke tells us about nuclear winter

* Could nuclear weapons testing resume as global tensions rise?

* Several countries could be planning nuclear tests, India and Pakistan may follow suit

* Where are they? Why I hope the search for extraterrestrial life finds nothing

Here are some of the articles CG has published over the years treating the (very real, and growing) risk of nuclear war. Many of you have read them already, but if you’re new to CG, be sure to have a look.

I’m writing a bit more, separately, about the latest news about Iran’s nuclear program. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, read that. ⬆️ It’s news you can use.





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