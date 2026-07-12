I’m truly shocked by the news. I found this on Twitter—I have no idea who the author is; he calls himself Yogi—and I thought it a good first reaction:

RIP Lindsay Graham



The internet will do what it always does: flatten a complicated human being into a villain, a meme, or a collection of his worst clips. I understand why people disliked him. I disagreed with him plenty. But the man spent more than three decades in Congress and 33 years serving in the Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve. He deserves a more honest accounting than “sycophant” or “warmonger.”



Graham was a serious public servant. He came from a working class family in South Carolina, lost both parents while he was young, helped raise his younger sister, and became the first person in his family to attend college. He served as a military lawyer, retired as a colonel, spent eight years in the House, and more than two decades in the Senate.



That does not make him correct. It does establish that his life was funda…