A reader rightly pointed out to me that some of you have just gone on Daylight Savings. If that’s you, be sure you’re coming at the right time: We begin in 30 minutes. (36 minutes, to be precise.)

The Zoom link is below, after the paywall. Don’t worry if you haven’t finished the reading yet. This one is so urgent that you should come anyway.

Here’s the invitation again:

The most dangerous proposition in nuclear strategy is that a nuclear war could remain limited. Thus argues nuclear policy analyst Joe Cirincione, who warns that the Pentagon is reviving doctrines intended to make nuclear weapons more usable in a conventional conflict. Proponents of the doctrine claim that a wider range of nuclear options strengthens deterrence. Joe argues that lowering the threshold for their use makes a catastrophe more likely.

We now face the imminent prospect of nuclear proliferation, particularly in the Middle East. So tomorrow, we’ll be discussing nuclear war. How might it begin? Could it be contained? What might prevent it? We’ll discuss battlefield nuclear weapons, the limits of missile defense, and the extraordinary authority vested in the American president. We’ll also consider the possibility that Trump will try to solve his Iran problem with nuclear weapons.

Joe Cirincione is vice chair of the board of the Center for International Policy, and the author of Bomb Scare: The History and Future of Nuclear Weapons and Nuclear Nightmares: Securing the World Before it is Too Late. He’s also the coauthor of Deadly Arsenals: Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Threats and Universal Compliance: A Strategy for Nuclear Security.

He writes at Strategy & History on Substack. From his about page:

The great thing about policy is that it leaves tracks. We can go back and assess if a specific policy achieved its intended objectives. What did its proponents claim? What did its opponents fear? What actually happened? This is a publication for the polycrisis era. For a time when there is so much happening, so quickly. It is for those who care more about analysis than argument. With over 40 years of experience in making, shaping and debating national security strategy in Washington, DC, I hope to bring to bear the lessons of the past to inform the strategies of the future.

READING

For background, I suggest re-reading (or reading) two essays I published here. “Nuclear Roulette” begins with a night when American warning systems reported an incoming Soviet nuclear attack. “The Logic of Catastrophe” describes the risks posed by proliferation, launch-on-warning, and artificial intelligence.

Please also read:

Then please read the following short articles—Joe is the author of all of them.

Pentagon’s secret plan: Reviving Cold War doctrines to lower the threshold for nuclear war:

A new nuclear policy is taking shape in secret, crafted by a small group of Pentagon officials, that will give President Donald Trump more ways to start a nuclear war. Little is known about the strategic nuclear review now under way in the Trump administration, but officials’ comments suggest that it may bring back one of the most dangerous policies of the Cold War: the proliferation of battlefield nuclear weapons and their early use in a conventional war.

Trump’s Saudi pact could be the worst nuclear deal in history. The president’s generosity to Saudi Arabia—which has numerous lucrative deals with his family—threatens to unleash a flood of new nuclear programs:

Since the dawn of the Nuclear Age, US policy has denied the ability to enrich uranium and reprocess plutonium to other nations because it is a shortcut to nuclear weapons. The huge and expensive facilities can be developed openly and legally until a government takes the quick jump from making fuel rods to making the cores of bombs. With this deal, Trump has effectively just green-lit a Saudi nuclear bomb program.

No president should have the absolute authority to launch nuclear weapons:

… Trump has gutted the national security process and its leadership. Schlesinger and Kissinger—disagree as you might with their politics—were formidable professionals. There are no such guards left standing in this administration. It is possible that someone in the chain of command might mutiny rather than carry out a launch order. If they did, Trump, like Nixon during his “Saturday Night Massacre,” could fire people until he found someone willing to carry out his order. If Trump’s command came in a time of crisis—perhaps when tensions with Iran or North Korea boiled over into military conflict—there would likely be no hesitation. Procedures adopted in the fearful days of the Cold War—including the first use of nuclear weapons in a conventional conflict, the sole authority of the president to fire these weapons and keeping our missiles ready to launch in minutes—combine now to present an unacceptable risk of nuclear disaster.

A House of Dynamite explodes the missile defense myth. It is no wonder the interceptors fail in the film. This is an accurate portrayal of what is likely to happen in a crisis.

If you have time, here’s a podcast with Joe, too. There’s a full transcript for those of you who prefer reading:

🎧 Are we on the verge of a new Cold War?

Finally, please have a brief look at this: AI doesn’t need superintelligence or evil intent to start a nuclear war, by Paul Slovic and Herbert Lin.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

Why hasn’t there been a nuclear war since 1945? Deterrence? Diplomacy? Institutional safeguards? The nuclear taboo? Luck? What does the history of near-misses tell us? Do they show how well our safeguards work or reveal how inadequate they are? How likely is nuclear war right now? How likely will it be if we continue on our current trajectory? Advocates of lower-yield weapons argue that credible options strengthen deterrence. Joe argues that they lower the threshold for use. Under what circumstances might either argument be correct? Who should have the authority to initiate nuclear war? What alternative to unilateral presidential authority would preserve our ability to credibly deter an attack? Should the procedures differ for first use and retaliation? What strategic purpose does launch-on-warning serve today? If survivable forces can retaliate after an attack, what justifies making launch decisions before incoming missiles have struck? What would be gained or lost by abandoning that posture? Where, if anywhere, should AI enter nuclear decision-making? Can missile defense reduce nuclear danger without intensifying the arms race? What happens to strategic stability when leaders overestimate their defenses? Can anything now prevent a cascade of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East? How will an Iranian bomb, Saudi access to sensitive fuel-cycle technology, and the erosion of American security guarantees interact? Is there any combination of constraints and assurances that could persuade regional governments that restraint serves their interests? Can anything now prevent a global cascade of nuclear proliferation?

As usual, the Zoom link is below the paywall.

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