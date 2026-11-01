There’s no assigned reading for today’s symposium—or just two short newspaper articles—so even if this is the first you’ve heard of it, you’re more than welcome to join. The Zoom link is at the end of this invitation, below the paywall. (It’s for paid subscribers only.)

Sometimes a face makes clear what no statistic can.

Michael Andersen, editor and founder of Europe from the Ground, graciously agreed to swap places with Adam Garfinkle and join us for our symposium tomorrow at 4:30 Paris time. The reading for this symposium is light. Not so the topic: Can Europe save Ukraine and itself from Putin? Or is its unity cracking?

For fifteen years, Michael covered Ukraine and the rest of the former Soviet Union for Denmark’s Radio and Danish newspapers, mainly Politiken. He specializes in long-form journalism and podcasts about the consequences of geopolitics for ordinary people—the people who have the least say in geopolitical decisions and the most intimate acquaintance with their consequences.

He has produced almost 1,000 radio reports and podcasts from the former Soviet Union, along with several television documentaries. Here’s one he made about Ukraine for Al Jazeera in 2014, which I found fascinating:

Michael trained as a political scientist and spent ten years teaching international relations at British, Ukrainian, and Central Asian universities. In a parallel life, he’s also spent the past 25 years running media and civil society development projects in the former Soviet Union, particularly Ukraine.

He suggests the two short articles below as our starting point. Neither is new, which gives us the chance to ask how well their arguments have survived contact with another year of European politics:

1. “Donald Trump is becoming the greatest unifier of Europe since the end of the Cold War,” by Fabrizio Tassinari, appeared on August 20, 2025. He argued that Trump and Putin are giving Europeans the external adversaries around whom a collective identity can cohere: The destruction of the West might, he writes, paradoxically become the making of Europe.

2. “Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump—but will it?,” by Timothy Garton Ash, appeared on December 6, 2025. It distinguishes between Europe’s ability to secure Ukraine’s survival and its will to do so.

“Yes,” writes Garton Ash, “Europe can do it.”

But will it? I can offer you a long list of reasons why it may not. The still pervasive myth of Russian invincibility. Learned helplessness after 80 years of depending on the US for our security. The procedural slowness of the EU. Acute competition for public money in often heavily indebted European states with aging populations that have unrealistic expectations of what those states can provide. The kind of politics that brings Germany’s governing coalition to the brink of collapse over a proposed modest trimming of a state pension scheme that already devours a quarter of the federal budget. The national egoisms that have seen Belgium’s prime minister hold out against the seizure of the Russian frozen assets and France squabble with Germany over a supposedly joint project for a next-generation fighter jet. Need I go on? Yet against this pessimism of the intellect I place the optimism of the will. For that is the one thing that can turn “Europe can” into “Europe will”. Willpower. Strategic determination. Fighting spirit. The courage to put the long-term collective interest before short-term party-political opportunity. We know that individual nations have done extraordinary things against the odds in moments of existential danger: Britain in 1940, Ukraine in 2022. But will our diverse, complicated, self-doubting continent rise to this major but still significantly less extreme challenge? Europe can if it wills it.

If Europe wills it.

But right now, the French are awfully busy torching cars and looting shops—and it is not because the French are outraged by Putin’s barbaric campaign against another European country, but because a lycée student in Créteil saw a mouse in his classroom. The three things this obscene display of French self-indulgence do not suggest are strategic determination, fighting spirit, and the courage to put long-term collective interests before short-term party-political opportunity.

Right now, France is the most immediate weak link among Europe’s major powers. Macron’s commitment to Ukraine has to survive a furious domestic struggle, and possibly, at this rate, a debt crisis. Marine Le Pen has explicitly promised that if elected, she would end financial aid to Ukraine within six months of taking office. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, I assume, wouldn’t even wait six months.

The danger goes beyond the loss of French assistance: If France obstructs common European financing, it will do far more damage than a France that just reduces its own contribution. (And if France succeeds in destroying the EU, there will be no money left to contribute.)

A similar dynamic is at work in Germany, Ukraine’s single largest bilateral donor. Merz remains firmly committed to Ukraine. But both the AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht’s BSW want to end support to Ukraine and restore Germany’s ties with Moscow.

Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni has surprised everyone with her firmness on Ukraine. But agreement about the principle doesn’t mean agreement about the means. Meloni opposes the deployment of European troops to Ukraine. She disputes the right of Britain, France, and Germany to speak for Europe without a wider mandate.

All of this makes it difficult to share Garton-Ash’s optimism about Europe’s will. It’s fully possible for a country to recognize an external danger and still consume itself in stupid domestic quarrels. France has done it before.

Europeans agree that they can’t trust Trump, and they largely agree that Putin threatens them. But this doesn’t mean they agree about what to do and how to pay for it.

Michael was warning about precisely this problem in February 2025:

It’s official: The West is now totally split on Ukraine

A double split waiting to happen: Between Trump and Europe, but also amongst the Europeans themselves. This could get even uglier than we imagined.

Consider that an optional third reading, or just a dissenting proposition to keep in mind as you read the other two articles.

Tomorrow, we’ll ask what it would take for Europe to be capable of saving Ukraine from Putin and Trump. What exactly does “saving Ukraine” require in weapons, financing, industrial production, risk-taking, willingness to tolerate Russia’s retaliation, and credible guarantees? Which European governments are prepared to provide these things? Can they sustain the necessary public support for this policy? What can the rest of Europe do if France (or Germany, or any other country in Europe) is determined to vote in a political figure who is aligned with Putin? Can the coalition be proofed against this? How much can a coalition accomplish without unanimity? Do the current political structures of Europe make this impossible, or at least, impossible with a United States that declines to play its traditional hegemonic role?

What would Michael say to Europeans who still think this is someone else’s war?

Discussion questions:

What counts as “saving Ukraine”? Preserving a sovereign state capable of defending itself? Restoring its internationally recognized borders? Securing EU membership or a credible military guarantee? Which objectives are indispensable, and which could Ukrainians reasonably accept postponing?

Has Trump unified Europe or just given Europeans something to agree about? What evidence would distinguish an emerging strategic actor from a collection of governments temporarily united in alarm? How well has Tassinari’s argument survived the year since he made it?

Which is the binding constraint on European support: resources, coordination, or consent? Garton Ash distinguishes what Europe can do from what it will do. Does that distinction underestimate the difficulty of turning aggregate European wealth into weapons, deployable forces, and commitments that survive elections?

Can a coalition of willing countries sustain Ukraine if other European governments withdraw or obstruct? What could such a coalition accomplish outside EU structures, and where would it still depend on common institutions or American capabilities? Would losing French political leadership or German material support be more damaging?

How does the calculation change when viewed from Ukraine? Drawing on Michael’s reporting, what do Europeans misunderstand about Ukrainians’ willingness to fight, the costs of continuing the war, and the risks of an imposed settlement? What would make a European promise credible to someone whose survival depends on it?

The Zoom link is below the paywall, as always.