I just saw that I had a message from Shawn, which he probably sent yesterday, saying that he didn’t think he should come because he hasn’t done all the reading yet. (My reminders to do the reading seem to have been overkill: I scared off my own guest of honor.) I just wrote back to say, no, no, please, come! But I don’t know if he’s going to see the message in time, or if he’s already made other plans.

Shawn, if you see this: Please come! We’d much rather talk about the things you’ve learned and done in your twenty years of analyzing this region professionally! (And if you see this after we begin, come late. We really want to see you.)

If Shawn doesn’t see this: I’ll pretend to be Shawn. Or I’ll hold down the fort, somehow. Please join us either way: We have a lot to talk about, I’m sure.

By the way, I won’t be able to post the video of this week’s Symposium—at least, not immediately—because I really want to get more writing done, and editing these videos gobbles up so much time. So this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Link below the jump.