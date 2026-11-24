A note before you listen. Dan and I recorded this episode yesterday—Monday, November 23—before Nvidia announced that it had reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. I’ll write about that separately.

Putin built the Kerch Bridge after Russia seized Crimea. It was a monument to the annexation and a supply route for the war. Ukraine’s strike last week destroyed both. Dan and I discuss what the loss of the crossing means for Russia’s war effort, what Trump sees in Putin, and what Europe should do now that a Russian missile has struck Poland. (I’d start with the money in Brussels.)

Dan thinks Mark Carney should wait out Trump. I think Canada has every reason to prepare for the possibility that there’s no going back. What does Ottawa imagine Beijing will do for Canadian workers? And how much permanent damage has Trump done to America’s closest and most valuable alliance?

We also discuss about what follows from the International Court of Justice’s ruling on the Rohingya and why Israeli authorities keep allowing violent settlers to terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank.

Finally, and by far most importantly, we discuss the increasingly alarmed warnings from Geoffrey Hinton—and many others—that humanity is on the verge of losing control to AI. Of course, we can’t do anything about it, because if we do, China will win the AI race: the very outcome that our president, Secretary of Commerce, and the reinstalled head of Nvidia have been working for years, assiduously, to ensure. Does anyone remember what the angels said in Genesis 19:13? For we will destroy this place, because the cry of them has waxed great before the face of the Lord, and the Lord hath sent us to destroy it. Clearly no one in Silicon Valley or the White House took that lesson to heart.

Happy Thanksgiving. We’ll be back after the holiday.