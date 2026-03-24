Punch Drunk

From Dan’s show notes:

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I take on the fog of propaganda, fantasy, and outright nonsense swirling around the Israel-Iran war.

We began with the wildly false claim that Israel is being so devastated by Iranian missile strikes that it is somehow nearing nuclear use, and why that narrative has gained traction despite being detached from reality. We talked about how disinformation travels—from fringe social media rumors to mainstream commentary to people who really should know better—and what it says about a broader culture in which truth increasingly feels optional.

From Trump’s contradictory statements and the possibility of backchannel talks with Iran, to the growing sense that American politics itself is slipping into something unmoored from reason, this episode is less a neat analysis than a tour through a landscape in which propaganda becomes accepted fact and entire political cultures stop caring whether what they say is true.