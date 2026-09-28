September 28, 2026

Would China like to buy some weapons?

Donald Trump asked Xi Jinping whether China would like to buy American weapons, according to US Ambassador to China David Perdue. The State Department subsequently pointed out that US law prohibits arms sales to China and said that no offer or plan exists. Trump made the proposal while a US$14 billion arms package for Taiwan remains in abeyance—held, in his words, as a “very good negotiating chip” with Beijing.

The United States and China have meanwhile published reciprocal lists of approximately US$30 billion in goods that might be eligible for reduced tariffs under the new “30-for-30” framework. The lists cover politically convenient, relatively nonsensitive products and leave the fundamental sources of the trade conflict—including advanced technology and critical minerals—untouched.

The United States’ effort to build a China-free supply chain for critical minerals is beginning to produce results. Washington is using loans, equity stakes, purchase guarantees, price floors, and stockpiles to support mines and processing plants that couldn’t otherwise compete with subsidized Chinese production. The progress is real, but so is the distance left to travel: China still controls between 70 and 95 percent of the refining capacity for many strategically important minerals.

Preparing for doomsday

Russia has extensively expanded and modernized a secret command bunker inside the Ural Mountains. Object 1335 is a vast Soviet-era installation associated with Perimetr, the nuclear-retaliation system better known to the West as “Dead Hand.” It seems Russia has reactivated and upgraded the complex.

“Is Iran’s war coming to the West?” British police arrested five men near RAF Fairford under the Explosives Act and evacuated 85 nearby households while bomb-disposal teams searched the area. Fairford has hosted US bombers used in the Iran war, and the IRGC had previously identified British bases supporting American operations as legitimate targets. That makes Iranian direction a serious possibility, but it’s not yet an established fact: No official British statement has thus far attributed the foiled plot to Tehran.

“ … The Trump administration has become mired in this conflict in part because of a lack of planning and clarity on both the things that we can control, such as our goals and reasoning for the conflict, and the things we cannot, such as the action of the enemy. But while Iranian responses may be outside American control, they should not be outside of American imagination, anticipation, and preparation. Iran’s disruption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz was fully predictable prior to a conflict, yet the president claims to have been taken off guard by the Iranian response. We may now be facing another round of Iranian escalation, the targets, means, and locations of which are less easy to anticipate and, therefore, require the vigilance and preparation the administration has been uninterested in providing to date. The president and his administration must begin to communicate more earnestly and effectively about what is going on in the war against Iran, what the US military is doing, and what we are hoping to achieve as the conflict stretches on. If Iran does conduct successful attacks against Americans outside the Middle East—be they kinetic or cyber, aimed at military targets or civilians—the administration will need to answer difficult questions about how such an attack could happen in a conflict in which the president has already declared victory dozens of times.”

Claire: It’s pointless to write about what president and his administration “must” do. The president is incapacitated. Gaga. The wheel is spinning but the hamster is dead. He’s not just unwilling to understand and follow this advice, he’s incapable of understanding or following this advice. The only remedy is impeachment and conviction, as swiftly as possible.

The Dispatch is, of course, right about what a hypothetical competent president ought to do. But paragraphs like the one above are worse than pointless, because they normalize the utterly abnormal.