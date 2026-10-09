POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the hypothesis I set out in “When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz”—an extended response to my Critical Conditions co-host, Dan Perry:
POLYCRISIS WATCH keeps track of the evidence on both sides. We look at traffic, freight, insurance, inventories, fuel flows, fertilizer, harvests, credit markets, vulnerable governments, and more to see whether the situation is stabilizing—or whether several thresholds are being crossed together. If the buffers hold and the physical flows normalize, the world will have muddled through.
OCTOBER 8
THE WORKAROUND BECOMES THE TARGET
The oil is still moving. But the ships, alternative routes, refineries, reserves, and bond markets required to keep it moving are absorbing the damage.
Shipping the oil may cost more than the oil is worth
It now costs as much as US$80 million to hire a very large crude carrier to transport two million barrels of American oil from the Gulf of Mexico to China. That works out to US$40 a barrel in transport costs alone, compared with US$8.60 before the war. Freight rates on this route have risen by more than 300 percent since mid-August.