POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the hypothesis I set out in “When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz”—an extended response to my Critical Conditions co-host, Dan Perry:

When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz Claire Berlinski · Jul 11 If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other. Read full story

POLYCRISIS WATCH keeps track of the evidence on both sides. We look at traffic, freight, insurance, inventories, fuel flows, fertilizer, harvests, credit markets, vulnerable governments, and more to see whether the situation is stabilizing—or whether several thresholds are being crossed together. If the buffers hold and the physical flows normalize, the world will have muddled through.

OCTOBER 8

THE WORKAROUND BECOMES THE TARGET



The oil is still moving. But the ships, alternative routes, refineries, reserves, and bond markets required to keep it moving are absorbing the damage.

Shipping the oil may cost more than the oil is worth

It now costs as much as US$80 million to hire a very large crude carrier to transport two million barrels of American oil from the Gulf of Mexico to China. That works out to US$40 a barrel in transport costs alone, compared with US$8.60 before the war. Freight rates on this route have risen by more than 300 percent since mid-August.