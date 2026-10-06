Claire—I had a chat with David yesterday. He wasn’t crazy about my attempt, last Friday, to merge POLYCRISIS WATCH with GLOBAL EYES. He thought it was unwieldy, over-long, and unfocused. I agree with him. So I’m going to separate them.

I’ve been remiss and sporadic about sending out GLOBAL EYES for some time. There never seem to be enough hours in the week for writing, editing, podcasting, audio editing; symposium planning, symposium reading, and video editing; answering my email; and gilding my furniture. So I’m not going to swear to produce GLOBAL EYES on a regular schedule. I nonetheless think GLOBAL EYES is important. It’s also something I promised my subscribers, so I’m going to make a Herculean effort to produce it at least weekly.

Meanwhile, POLYCRISIS WATCH will be a brief affair, published three times a week. (Roughly.)

I should explain the difference in case you’re new to these parts. This was the genesis of POLYCRISIS WATCH:

More specifically, it was in a debate between me an…