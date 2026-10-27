POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the argument I made here:

When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz Claire Berlinski · Jul 11 If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other. Read full story

Financial analyst David M Gordon and I are have been keeping track of the evidence for and against my argument. POLYCRISIS WATCH is the result.

Claire: If you’re watching the Israeli election results, as I am, come find me in the chat:

OCTOBER 27

THE RAZOR’S EDGE

France’s fiscal troubles become Europe’s problem

French bonds recovered a bit when Moody’s decided not to downgrade France’s credit rating. But investors are still plenty worried.

MSCI examines two scenarios: “eurozone fragmentation” and “fiscal-regime shift.’

In both scenarios, French fiscal consolidation stalls; they differ in how markets transmit the stress. In our scenario of eurozone fragmentation, budget uncertainty and ratings pressure push France’s spread above its 2011 peak, with stress spreading to Italy and other eurozone sovereigns. Investors seek safety in bunds, while European bank stocks and the euro fall. Tighter financial conditions and weaker growth lower long-term inflation expectations slightly, even as energy prices stay high. In our scenario of a fiscal-regime shift, markets anticipate looser French fiscal policy after the 2027 election and demand more compensation for holding long-dated debt. The French yield curve steepens, while eurozone fiscal and inflation concerns lift German yields too. The euro weakens, and bunds provide no offset.

In ABN AMRO’s estimation, contagion is still limited and an ECB intervention is unlikely. We’re not looking at sudden collapse, they think, so much as the steady erosion of Europe’s fiscal and political ability to respond to other crises.

Claire: Meanwhile, France is responding to the protests in the way it typically does, through a mixture of repression and bribery. Elizabeth Joubert summarizes the bribery part:

Here’s what the high school protestors won from the French government, as announced yesterday: An overhaul of Parcoursup [the online university entrance portal—C.], including increased transparency and streamlined applications

Financial aid indexed to inflation

15,000 extra places in post-secondary education

1 billion dollars to renovate universities

4 billion in loans to local governments to renovate middle and high schools and to adapt buildings for climate change

28-student limit on class size in seconde (the most important year for post-secondary admissions; like junior year in US)

500 extra teaching positions in 2027, plus retention of 836 positions that were slated to be cut

More substitute teachers

An examination of school schedules, with possible reforms in the future.

If you’re not sick of hearing me talk about this, I was on a podcast the other day where I discussed France’s travails at greater length. Or you can just watch the highlight clips.