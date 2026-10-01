This is an unusually capacious edition of Polycrisis Watch: David and I treat the Trump–Xi summit, Taiwan, Iraq, Iran, Ethiopia, the Sahel, Nigeria, Brazil, Myanmar, sovereign debt, oil markets, El Niño, disappearing glaciers, mirror organisms, and autonomous weapons; we also look at AI systems that are increasingly able to attack networks, improve AI research, and take unauthorized action—and much more.

I added a few items that don’t quite belong under the “polycrisis” heading—they’re just “news”—but they seemed important to me anyway. So this is a bit like Polycrisis Watch meets Global Eyes.

I’ve used our initials to indicate which of us submitted the item, because I don’t want David to be blamed for my editorializing (or my veering off topic).

Happy reading!

PS: There’s also something beautiful at the end to lift your spirits.

Trump, Xi, and the new balance of power

What did the Trump–Xi summit actually accomplish? Brookings asked fourteen analysts. Their answers differ in emphasis, but the consensus is “nothing.” The meeting produced a few tactical accommodations but no durable settlement; Xi emerged with more evidence that Trump prizes theatrical declarations but has little use for alliances, institutional commitments, or coherent strategy. (CB)

The Trump–Xi summit left Taiwan isolated, according to a Reuters analysis reprinted by the Taipei Times. Trump offered no public reassurance to Taipei. Xi succeeded in presenting US–China relations as a bilateral condominium where smaller states are objects of discussion, not participants in decisions about their future. (CB)

Xi urged limits on US–China rivalry and called for human control of AI, reports Nikkei Asia. It’s worth lingering over the contrast: Xi is, at the very least, publicly describing advanced AI as something that should remain under human control, while Trump rejects international restraints as a globalist plot and can’t distinguish artificial intelligence from artificial general intelligence or superintelligence. (CB)

Deterrence depends on what Beijing believes. This is an excellent essay, and its argument deserves more attention than the usual sterile debate about whether China will invade in 2027. Deterrence rests on capability, resolve, and perception. The US and Taiwan may possess formidable capabilities. Their leaders may privately believe that they are resolved to use them. None of that matters if Xi concludes that the alliance will fracture under pressure, that Trump can be flattered or distracted, or that Taiwan can’t endure a blockade.

The political and psychological dimensions of deterrence matter as much as the inventories of missiles and ships. If an adversary believes that the risks of testing you are tolerable, your deterrence has failed—however impressive those inventories may be. Mind you, the inventories matter, too. Very much. That’s the “capability” part. (CB)