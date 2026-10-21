POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the hypothesis I set out in this article:

When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz Claire Berlinski · Jul 11 If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other.



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POLYCRISIS WATCH keeps track of the evidence on both sides. We look at traffic, freight, insurance, inventories, fuel flows, fertilizer, harvests, credit markets, vulnerable governments, and more to see whether the situation is stabilizing—or whether several thresholds are being crossed together.