Note: You asked me to send this out weekly. Your wish is my command. (Usually, I’ll send it on Mondays, but something came up yesterday and I didn’t finish everything I meant to do.) But if you check the POLYCRISIS WATCH tab, you’ll see the most recent updates when they’re fresh.

Now that you’ve experienced receiving this weekly, do you still prefer this scheme?

I’m sending this out paywall-free today so that everyone can see enough of it to decide whether they’d like to pay for it. But it goes behind a paywall next week.