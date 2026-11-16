POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the argument I made in this article: When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz.

If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other.

Market watcher David Gordon and I are have been keeping track of the evidence for and against my argument. POLYCRISIS WATCH is the result.—Claire

NOVEMBER 16 2026

“I think for most people in this room, the most likely reason they will die is because of an AI accident. —Paul Christiano

The oil is moving again

The International Energy Agency’s November oil report is the best news we’ve had on the oil shock in some time. The agency now expects global supply to exceed demand in the fourth quarter. That’s certainly evidence against the most severe version of the cascade we’ve been watching. (Point, Dan.) Of course, the question is how much of that relief is going to get off the water, through a refinery, and into a truck.

The barrels are back at sea

The IEA puts October Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, at 18.4 million barrels a day, still 26 percent below prewar levels. Crude exports recovered to 82 percent of their prewar volume; refined products and liquefied petroleum gas were still moving at roughly half their prewar levels. Those are Gulf export figures, though, which doesn’t tell us how many ships crossed Hormuz, how much moved through bypasses, or whether freight and insurance have normalized.

The same report shows that global observed oil stocks rose by 52 million barrels in October. Oil afloat rose by 86 million barrels. Stocks ashore continued to fall. The headline stock figure improved because more oil was at sea. At the time the report was published, European diesel prices had fallen from their early October levels but were still 77 percent above their prewar level. Emergency diesel releases buy time. The real test is whether product exports recover and stocks ashore rebuild without them.

The bill arrives at the checkout

American food producers and distributors are preparing to pass on higher costs. At New York’s Hunts Point produce market, wholesalers describe how little room they have left to absorb expensive diesel.