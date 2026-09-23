You’re receiving this in your mail today rather than next Monday because I simply don’t believe you when you say you have the time and inclination to read the entire week’s news in one sitting. Oh, I believe that you intend to, but you’re not going to: You’ll read that day’s updates and you’ll skip the rest. (And fair enough: Why would you want to read week-old news?)

And I know you’re not reading these when I publish them on the website, because I can see the stats. I’m sure you earnestly mean to, but the stats don’t lie.

David and I have been appending some of our best bon mots in these updates, too, so I’ll be damned if no one reads them.

From now on, you’ll receive these updates whenever I think, “Gee, this is getting kind of long.”

I promise you, I’m right about this. You’ll see.

—Claire

PS: It’s also paywall-free today because we’re running a sale. This is what you’d get on the regular if you subscribed. And for this week only, you’ll also get Ask Questions Later, so grab it while …