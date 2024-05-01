Police in London politely take down a sword-wielding lunatic with a taser, stunning American observer.

Show notes

Detectives urgently investigating what led to man’s fatal sword rampage.

Truly impressive scenes from Tbilisi: Over 100,000 people are protesting against the Russia-inspired foreign agents bill in the capital, with protests also occurring in other cities. Georgians are rallying to defend their country from becoming a Russian satellite state:

John adds: “Think we are on the verge of something really happening there, and at a time where Putin would struggle to respond.”





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