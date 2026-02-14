In “The MechaHitler Reich,”I described appalling security defects in Grok, xAI’s flagship large language model. Grok, I wrote, was a sinister and supremely dangerous product, and every trace of it should be scoured from our government’s infrastructure, and particularly from the Pentagon.

In that essay and others, I’ve made the case that Musk is hardly alone in his criminal recklessness. Massive corporations, superintended by sociopaths and operating without meaningful regulation or government oversight, are now racing to develop artificial superintelligence. None of them have any idea how to ensure this won’t end in human disempowerment or extinction. Most of their CEOs agree that both are serious risks. In “The MechaHitler Reich,” I wrote that Congress should immediately pass legislation that gives our species a better chance of survival: