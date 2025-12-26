Guys, I completely meant to keep updating yesterday’s Jewish Christmas, the way I said I would. But no sooner did I settle in with my fried rice and my Netflix than I fell sound asleep. And I didn’t wake up until noon, either.

Nor was I rousable: When I finally woke up, I saw that people had been calling to wish me a Merry Christmas all evening.

Why? No idea. I wasn’t sick. I wasn’t even tired because I’d spent the day doing taxing manual labor. My cats were extremely cross: I fell asleep before feeding them dinner. They tried to rouse me all night. I know because I dreamt, seemingly for hours, that I was getting a massage, but I couldn’t manage to take off the warm, heavy sweater I was wearing, through which the masseuse kept stabbing me with toothpicks.

I’m very sorry. I must have really needed the sleep. Let me make it up to you with the …

…. BEST SALE YOU’VE EVER SEEN.

In fact, it’s the

‼️‼️ BEST SALE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD‼️ ‼️

Just this once—I may never do this again!—I have de…