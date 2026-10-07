The topic of this podcast is obvious, so I didn’t write extended show notes. But Dan did, should you want them:

We also discussed the election results in Brazil and Andy Burnham’s (apparently) barn-burning speech to the Labour Party conference. I haven’t yet watched it, but Dan tells me he floated the idea of rejoining the EU.

Here’s the article we discussed about Brazil. (I thought it was unusually good: It gave me a better sense of what’s happening there than the average article does. Did I include it in yesterday’s Global Eyes? I meant to.)

Dan mentioned a CIA report warning of the prospect of civil war in Israel. What I didn’t realize was that no such report has been made public. The sourcing on the story—in DropSite news—isn’t good enough for us to conclude that such a report really exists. DropSite news is a ghastly rag whose coverage of Israel has all the suspense of a Soviet trial; the article was “co-published” with another ghastly rag, Capital & Empire, which “brings a Marxist…