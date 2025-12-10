Having read my account of the mood in France, a reader sent me an email with two questions. First, he asked, why are the French panicking now?

After all, last February, Pete Hegseth and JD Vance flew to Europe, accompanied by Jack Posobiec of Pizzagate fame. Hegseth told our allies that as far as the he was concerned, they were effete pansies, and if they sent their silly little euroweenie troops to Ukraine, they’d be on their own. After eviscerating NATO’s deterrence, he told them to pony up anyway: The vig was now five percent.

Vance then lectured a gathering of European security analysts about a collection of outrages he’d read about on Gateway Pundit. He chastised them for failing to smooth the far-right’s path to power. (The speech was not well-received.) NATO has been pining for the fjords ever since, he wrote, so how come the French only just noticed?

When Oligarchs go Bad Claire Berlinski · January 25, 2025 This article discusses the Alternativ für Deutschland in detail. According to our new National Security Strategy, it's now our explicit policy to throw our weight around in Europe with the goal of seeing this party come to power. Read full story



His second question concerned European economic diplomacy. Europe, he thought, could “end this war on reasonably favorable term…