This isn’t a comprehensive tour of the world—it’s just a quick glance at a few stories that stood out to me. The big news today is that the Trump Administration, via Pakistan, sent Iran an 15-point ceasefire proposal. The contents of the proposal weren’t released, but Trump officials told The New York Times that it concerned Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs and the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel’s Channel 12 published 14 points that it claimed were from the plan, saying they’d been given to them by “a Western source.” No one has confirmed the leak, but it seems perfectly plausible. Here’s the whole article, which ChatGPT translated for me: