Netanyahu Lost. Can He Still Win?

Defeating Benjamin Netanyahu at the ballot box is one thing. But getting him the hell out of the prime minister’s chair is another.

Dan and I discuss Israel’s election and the struggle that now ensues to turn an opposition majority into a government. Now comes the cliffhanger: Can Gadi Eisenkot persuade his prospective partners to accept the parliamentary support of Arab parties, or will their self-imposed inhibitions give the wily Netanyahu yet another escape route? (It sounds like the plot of a soap opera, I know. And it’s true: Israeli politics do have a soap-opera quality.)

Arab citizens voted in the hope of changing their country’s government. Whether the opposition accepts their support will say something fundamental about where Israel is headed.

We talk about Mansour Abbas and the differences among the Arab parties, Avigdor Lieberman’s leverage, and the odds of the emergence of a broader unity government—one that excludes the lunatics.

Then there’s Trump. Is he planning to wave a…