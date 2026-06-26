My brother and my nephew are flying to Paris today, and tomorrow, all three generations of Berlinskis will decamp for the countryside, for the season of the annual Berlinski Family Vacation is upon us. You’ve read about them before. It is the yearly operation in which we move three highly-strung Berlinskis—the family patriarch and his two issue; plus the easy-going grandkid (who, thank God, is still too young to be a total pain in the ass); and a lifetime’s worth of unresolved family conflicts from Paris to the French countryside, optimally without any deaths or defections.

This year’s departure has acquired an added element of drama, because Paris has become uninhabitable. I don’t mean “rather warm.” I certainly don’t mean “summery.” I mean that Paris has turned into a stone pizza oven.

Those headlines are no exaggeration. (The video below is in English as well as French, but you may need to fiddle with the settings to get the language you want.)

It’s as if Baron Haussmann, having completed his boulevards, inexplicably decided to install them inside a kiln. There is no relief. During the day, the city stores heat in its stones and pavement, then releases it, all night long, with the vindictiveness of an old aristocrat settling scores.

But my God, at least we’re not the tourists. They’re miserable beyond belief. They’ve come all this way to see Paris, and now they’re seeing it, for the first time, through a shimmer of infernal heat, dehydration, and marital disappointment. I went out to run an errand and I saw a melting clump of the poor doomed creatures standing on the street corner, in the blazing sun, with their backpacks and their métro maps, staring at the city as if it had personally deceived them.

Among these tourists, you may have heard, is none other than Clavicular, who apparently came to Paris expecting les meufs to fall at his looks-maxxed, testosterone-swollen feet, only to discover that for all his efforts, Parisian women regard him as exactly the same uncool dweeb he was before he began smashing his face with a hammer. He foolishly live-streamed himself approaching one after another woman. He was rejected by them all.

Even more foolishly, he also live-streamed himself walking through the center of Paris accompanied by several massive bodyguards, muttering that his environs were “ghetto” and “dangerous.” He was walking right through my placid, trendy neighborhood, which I assure you is neither, unless you contemplate the danger to your coronary arteries from the plethora of cheese shops. But he was, for some reason, visibly terrified of the city. I guess all the gargoyles and cheese just wigged him out. (Although to be fair, it’s true that a music festival he attended descended into an orgy of heat- and alcohol-fueled violence. I could have told him that an event like that in heat like this wasn’t going to be as terrific as he imagined.)

Anyway, all of France is grateful to him. The spectacle has leavened our otherwise sour mood:

In English:

“‘They must be lesbians.’ The masculinist Clavicular, striking out with Parisians, becomes the laughingstock of the Internet.”

“Clavicular (20 years old, ultra-famous Kick streamer) was harassed several times during his trip to Paris … And he said this straight up: “Why is it so ghetto here? This is the most ghetto thing I’ve ever seen. Paris isn’t safe at all anymore, bro. People just start fighting in the street randomly, it turns into a brawl right away.” He couldn’t believe his eyes … Can someone confirm because I can’t be objective … I live in Paris but I’m 1m93 tall, weigh 105 kilos, and I’m black. I feel safe when I walk down the street … like Francis Ngannou 💀”

Clavicular did not prove to be graceful in rejection:

Even the French Foreign Office got in on the fun:

I implored my father to allow me to buy him an air conditioner before the beginning of canicule season, when prices were low and supplies were ample. He wouldn’t hear of it. He didn’t like air conditioning, he said. The heat suited him just fine. Of course, by the fourth day of this inferno, he would have been willing to pay any price for so much as a whiff of an air-conditioned breeze.

I tried my best, but every fan and air conditioner in Paris is now sold out. Not overpriced—not available at any price. They are extinct. Gone the way of the passenger pigeon. Somewhere in this city, the family who bought the last air conditioner in Paris is sitting in front of it with the furtive, guilty look of black-market cigarette dealers in occupied Europe.

I shouldn’t exaggerate. In the interest of perfect accuracy, I’ll report that I did find a guy named Moussa who was willing to sell us a unit “from the warehouse” for about nine times the usual price. But he was so obviously peddling stolen wares that my father refused to consider it. (I was perfectly willing. I am, naturally, worried about my Pop in this heat.)

His apartment isn’t nearly as hot as mine, though. My apartment, being directly under the zinc roof, has become a small experimental chamber designed to test the proposition that I can write a newsletter in an autoclave. It remains to be seen. My thoughts have become shorter, darker, and less grammatical. Every metal object in the room seems to be quietly considering branding me. Still, I’m determined: I have a nearly-finished newsletter on the fate of the global economy in my draft folder, and if you receive it by nightfall, it will be because I’ve triumphed over everything nature could throw at me. (If you don’t, it’s probably because I forgot some important errand I absolutely need to run before we leave. But it could also be because nature won.)

So we are fleeing. There will therefore be no symposium on Sunday. Of course, you’re welcome to gather at the customary time to discuss anything you feel like: If someone would like to volunteer to lead a discussion of any topic in particular, please do so in the comments.

Posting, this week, may be slightly irregular. I won’t be absent, exactly. I’ll merely be operating from a temporary command post somewhere between the swimming pool and the nearest fan. Expect dispatches if I survive the evacuation, the heat, and the purchasing of the groceries.

Yours from the Inferno,

—Claire

PS: Here are some reports of previous family vacations to amuse you as you wait to see if I’ve survived:

Corn rustling in Armagnac country Claire Berlinski · April 26, 2021 My family was at its leisure in a château on an eleventh-century Armagnac grape farm in Nouvelle Aquitaine. There was no Internet, no cellphone. We had no idea what was going on beyond our vineyard. ... Read full story

Luxe, calme et volupté Claire Berlinski · July 3, 2022 The Romans, masters of Gaul, divided this region into seventeen provinces. Renowned for the fertility of its soil, Salvian called it the “heart of Gaul, the udders of fertility, the image of paradise.”



It remains so. Read full story

Memories of Mauritania Claire Berlinski · April 18, 2021 There’s no doubt in my mind, actually, and I submit there would be no doubt in the mind of any person with a reasonable sensitivity to human emotions, that Mauritanians are happier than Parisians. Read full story

I miss Senegal Claire Berlinski · April 25, 2023 Overall, the Senegalese struck me as young, optimistic, sincere, capable, and genuinely warm without being obsequious. My father agrees—he liked Senegal very much, and when I spoke to him just now, he said that contra Naipaul, who thought Africa had no future, he now had a sense both that Africa was the future and that the future would be just fine. Read full story

Naturally Baked Claire Berlinski · March 22, 2016 The sky, like the fragrant wildflowers, is a luminous purple-blue. The air smells of lavender and wild thyme; a palomino horse whinnies in the distance. The milk cows are returning from the fields, making low cow noises, the bells around their stout necks tinkling. Read full story

Here’s one more, as a bonus:

Dominican Republic or Bust