Recently, in Literacy and Liberalism, I wrote that we can’t discuss the public’s susceptibility to cognitive warfare without appealing to Adam Garfinkle. Since 2020, Adam has been writing about the social and political consequences of the erosion of written culture; on his Substack, he has been writing a book, in serial form, about the relationship between deep literacy and liberal democracy. I’ve come, as I said, to think that his is the central insight: The erosion of literacy, I think, explains the degeneration of our political life better than any rival theory.

So I’m delighted to tell you that none other than Adam Garfinkle himself will be joining us on Sunday to discuss this. We’ll convene on April 20, at 4:30 pm Paris time. (The Zoom link is at the end of this newsletter, after the paywall.)

I’ve published so many of Adam’s essays here that I’m sure you’re already familiar with his work. But if you’re new (or if your memory needs refreshing) please read or re-read the following:

The articles and books below are optional, but if this topic interests you, this is the essential bibliography:

Amusing Ourselves to Death, by Neil Postman. Published in 1985, but still the most straightforward explication of the claim that a society’s dominant medium dictates the quality of that society’s thought. His central contrast is print versus television: Print allows for sustained argument, television entertains. But his theory can be adapted to the Internet age, and it anticipates the advanced degradation of public discourse we’ve experienced.

Orality and Literacy, by Walter J. Ong. This is the seminal work on the differences between oral and written cultures—an examination of the transformation of human consciousness and society as oral cultures gave way to their literate successors.

Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World , by Maryanne Wolf. She makes the connection between literacy as a neurological-cultural practice and liberalism as a political order. You can read a summary here.

“Reading comprehension on handheld devices vs. on paper: A narrative review and meta-analysis of the medium effect and its moderators,” by Ladislao Salmerón et al. The medium matters, they find, for comprehension, recall, and reading strategy, but the effect isn’t massive. Note: … One of the most influential theoretical accounts for the screen inferiority effect is the shallowing hypothesis (Annisette & Lafreniere, 2017), which originally aimed to describe how the current pattern of rapid and constant consumption of information through digital technology impacts users’ cognition. The shallowing hypothesis assumes that typical interactions with digital devices involve quick episodes with short pieces of texts, which favors a mindset aiming to browse as much information as possible, without in-depth elaboration. Accordingly, as people engage in reading on a digital device, they may activate such a shallow mindset. This may cause them to be less efficient in allocating cognitive resources during reading, a situation that may be particularly visible in challenging contexts that demand readers to efficiently self-regulate their reading processing (Delgado & Salmerón, 2021). Previous research has identified different elements where the potential negative effects of such shallower processing may be particularly salient, thus causing greater comprehension problems when reading on screen

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, by Shoshana Zuboff. This is less about literacy, per se, than about the industrialization of behavioral prediction and modification—a landmark analysis of the economic machinery that has rendered the public distracted and manipulable. For those of you who are already too far gone to read a book, here’s a documentary:

Some questions to think about between now and Sunday:

What does Adam mean by “deep literacy”?

What’s lost, politically, when a culture shifts from deep literacy to spectacle? Does the loss primarily affect attention span, or does it also change citizens’ relationship to truth, memory, evidence, causality, and moral responsibility?

Is spectacle best understood as a medium, a style, an economic system, or a regime form? What, exactly, distinguishes a society where spectacle is present from one where it’s sovereign?

Are you persuaded by the claim that liberal democracy depends on habits cultivated by print culture? Does a liberal order require a citizenry capable of sustained reading and discursive reasoning, or is that argument too nostalgic, or too tied to a particular historical phase of liberal modernity?

Is post-literacy primarily a technological development or a civilizational choice? To what extent are we dealing with the consequences of new media forms, and to what extent with educational decline, commercial incentives, elite dereliction, and institutional adaptation to degraded public tastes?

What’s the relationship between orality and literacy right now? Are we really returning to something like “orality,” as Adam suggests, or have we entered a new, hybrid condition?

Does spectacle make citizens more vulnerable to propaganda and cognitive warfare in a distinctive way? If so, what exactly is the mechanism? Is it that people become less able to assess evidence, less able to hold a chain of reasoning in mind, more dependent on emotional salience, more tribally suggestible? Or is it something else?

What kind of self does deep literacy produce, and what kind of self does spectacle produce?

Are there good things associated with the decline of literate authority?

Should we at least welcome the way the erosion of print hierarchy opened public discourse to people previously excluded from elite institutions? If so, how do we distinguish democratization from degeneration?

What role have elites played in the triumph of spectacle? Did it rise from below, as an expression of popular appetite, or was it enabled and institutionalized from above by universities, media organizations, big tech, advertisers, and politicians who found it useful or profitable?

Can a society remain technologically advanced while becoming cognitively primitive?

What becomes of truth in an age of spectacle? Is it just that spectacle distracts us from truth, or does it change the conditions under which truth claims can be adjudicated? What happens to expertise, authority, and the idea of persuasion in a world like this?

What would a liberal response to the age of spectacle look like? Should we try to restore older habits of reading and civic education? Regulate attention markets? Rebuild mediating institutions? Where do attempts to save literacy become paternalism and censorship?

Is there a realistic path back to a more literate public culture? Can deep literacy be rebuilt, at scale, in a digital environment, or does the social architecture of contemporary life work too powerfully against it? What would schools, families, publications, and civic institutions have to do differently?

How can writers communicate with an illiterate public without capitulating to illiteracy?

If you feel the urge to step away from the pinging, blinking, shrieking machinery of modern public life and participate, instead, in an intelligent, civilized, and adult exploration of ideas, I hope you’ll join us. The Zoom link is below the paywall.

See you on Sunday!

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