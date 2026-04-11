Preface

This began as a set of field notes for tomorrow’s cognitive warfare symposium. I meant only to offer a few snapshots—concrete examples of the foreign influence operations shaping Americans’ views of the war in Iran. I thought live case studies would move the discussion from theory to reality.

But as I put those examples together, they began to suggest a larger argument. This made me think that the articles on our reading list don’t quite reach the heart of the matter. What’s at issue here isn’t just the public’s inability to make sense of one war. It’s the challenge to a deep liberal faith: the belief that in a free society, truth emerges from open contestation.

Can that faith survive the conditions of modern mass communication? I’ll take up that question in the second part of this essay. I would have preferred to be sure what the second half of that essay will say before sending this to you. But because we’re meeting tomorrow, I’m sending what I’ve written so far to you with an honest admission: I am not yet sure what I think. I just know that these examples suggest this is a hard problem.

I look forward to discussing them with you and our guests tomorrow.

THE LETTER

Donald Trump recently took to the air in prime time to address Americans about the war in Iran. That same day, the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, posted an awkwardly-translated letter “to the people of the United States of America” on Twitter. Middle East analyst Wajeeh Lion later posted a better translation on his Substack, without annotation or commentary. Here is the complete text:

​In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. ​To the people of the United States of America, and to all those who, amid a flood of distortions and manufactured narratives, continue to seek the truth and aspire to a better life: ​Iran, by its very name, character, and identity, is one of the oldest continuous civilizations in human history. Despite its historical and geographical advantages at various times, Iran has never, in its modern history, chosen the path of aggression, expansion, colonialism, or domination. Even after enduring occupation, invasion, and sustained pressure from global powers—and despite possessing military superiority over many of its neighbors—Iran has never initiated a war. Yet it has resolutely and bravely repelled those who have attacked it. ​The Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries. Even in the face of repeated foreign interventions and pressures throughout their proud history, Iranians have consistently drawn a clear distinction between governments and the peoples they govern. This is a deeply rooted principle in Iranian culture and collective consciousness, not a temporary political stance. ​For this reason, portraying Iran as a threat is neither consistent with historical reality nor with present-day observable facts. Such a perception is the product of the political and economic whims of the powerful—the need to manufacture an enemy in order to justify pressure, maintain military dominance, sustain the arms industry, and control strategic markets. In such an environment, if a threat does not exist, it is invented. ​Within this same framework, the United States has concentrated the largest number of its forces, bases, and military capabilities around Iran, a country that, at least since the founding of the United States, has never initiated a war. Recent American aggressions launched from these very bases have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is. Naturally, no country confronted with such conditions would forgo strengthening its defensive capabilities. What Iran has done, and continues to do, is a measured response grounded in legitimate self-defense, and by no means an initiation of war or aggression. ​Relations between Iran and the United States were not originally hostile, and early interactions between the Iranian and American people were not marred by hostility or tension. The turning point, however, was the 1953 coup d’état, an illegal American intervention aimed at preventing the nationalization of Iran’s own resources. That coup disrupted Iran’s democratic process, reinstated dictatorship, and sowed deep distrust among Iranians toward US policies. This distrust deepened further with America’s support for the Shah’s regime, its backing of Saddam Hussein during the imposed war of the 1980s, the imposition of the longest and most comprehensive sanctions in modern history, and ultimately, unprovoked military aggression, twice, in the midst of negotiations, against Iran. ​Yet all these pressures have failed to weaken Iran. On the contrary, the country has grown stronger in many areas: literacy rates have tripled, from roughly 30 percent before the Islamic Revolution to over 90 percent today; higher education has expanded dramatically; significant advances have been achieved in modern technology; healthcare services have improved; and infrastructure has developed at a pace and scale incomparable to the past. These are measurable, observable realities that stand independent of fabricated narratives. ​At the same time, the destructive and inhumane impact of sanctions, war, and aggression on the lives of the resilient Iranian people must not be underestimated. The continuation of military aggression and recent bombings profoundly affect people’s lives, attitudes, and perspectives. This reflects a fundamental human truth: when war inflicts irreparable harm on lives, homes, cities, and futures, people will not remain indifferent toward those responsible. ​This raises a fundamental question: Exactly which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war? Was there any objective threat from Iran to justify such behavior? Does the massacre of innocent children, the destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities, or boasting about bombing a country “back to the stone ages” serve any purpose other than further damaging the United States’ global standing? ​Iran pursued negotiations, reached an agreement, and fulfilled all its commitments. The decision to withdraw from that agreement, escalate toward confrontation, and launch two acts of aggression in the midst of negotiations were destructive choices made by the US government, choices that served the delusions of a foreign aggressor. ​Attacking Iran’s vital infrastructure—including energy and industrial facilities—directly targets the Iranian people. Beyond constituting a war crime, such actions carry consequences that extend far beyond Iran’s borders. They generate instability, increase human and economic costs, and perpetuate cycles of tension, planting seeds of resentment that will endure for years. This is not a demonstration of strength; it is a sign of strategic bewilderment and an inability to achieve a sustainable solution. ​Is it not also the case that America has entered this aggression as a proxy for Israel, influenced and manipulated by that regime? Is it not true that Israel, by manufacturing an Iranian threat, seeks to divert global attention away from its crimes toward the Palestinians? Is it not evident that Israel now aims to fight Iran to the last American soldier and the last American taxpayer dollar, shifting the burden of its delusions onto Iran, the region, and the United States itself in pursuit of illegitimate interests? ​Is “America First” truly among the priorities of the US government today? ​I invite you to look beyond the machinery of misinformation, an integral part of this aggression, and instead speak with those who have visited Iran. Observe the many accomplished Iranian immigrants, educated in Iran, who now teach and conduct research at the world’s most prestigious universities, or contribute to the most advanced technology firms in the West. Do these realities align with the distortions you are being told about Iran and its people? ​Today, the world stands at a crossroads. Continuing along the path of confrontation is more costly and futile than ever before. The choice between confrontation and engagement is both real and consequential; its outcome will shape the future for generations to come. Throughout its millennia of proud history, Iran has outlasted many aggressors. All that remains of them are tarnished names in history, while Iran endures, resilient, dignified, and proud.

The reading list for our meeting tomorrow includes articles about Iran’s efforts to reinforce American misgivings about the war, divide the American public, portray Iran as a victim, and amplify American’s suspicions about Israel and Jews; it also includes reading about the way China and Russia have participated in these efforts. One of those articles, published by Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, describes the sophistication of Tehran’s strategy:

Iran employs a multilayered strategic communications doctrine that combines messaging through kinetic actions, official statements by leaders and state media, covert influence efforts on social networks, cyber operations designed to shape perceptions, and the strategic use of regional proxies while exploiting the digital information space. Over the past decade, Iranian strategic communications have shifted from primarily religious-ideological propaganda to a more realist and national form of information warfare, directed simultaneously at domestic, regional, and international audiences. Its aims are to strengthen deterrence, amplify military achievements, and signal that continued confrontation will be costly. At the same time, Iran seeks to generate international pressure to halt the fighting on terms favorable to it. … Lies as a component of cognitive warfare: Official regime spokespeople spread false information about Iran’s performance in the campaign and attempt to downplay the extent of the damage it has sustained, often without even incorporating partial truths. Examples include claims of severe damage to US and Israeli forces, the alleged capture of soldiers, fabricated military successes, and exaggerated portrayals of damage to Israel’s civilian rear. Together, these narratives are part of an effort to enhance Iran’s military image and present it as capable of confronting and even defeating the United States and its allies. At the same time, regime spokespeople continuously emphasize Iran’s ability to impose cumulative damage over time on all parties involved in the campaign against it. In theoretical terms, this can be seen as the use of the “Big Lie,” previously attributed to Iran—namely, the construction of an alternative reality that strengthens the regime while obscuring the successes of its adversaries. The “Big Lie” constitutes an integral part of the cognitive campaign, closely linked to military and diplomatic actions, and is intended to sustain psychological and political deterrence over time. Outreach to US media: Iran is devoting significant effort to creating tension between Israel and the United States and to increasing domestic opposition to the war in the United States by emphasizing its futility. Messaging directed at the US public and political system claims that the current campaign is the result of manipulative Israeli policy that has dragged Washington into a conflict that does not serve American interests. At the same time, Iran highlights the high economic costs of the war for US citizens and the American economy, with the aim of strengthening domestic criticism of continued involvement. One of Iran’s central messages is its willingness to sustain a prolonged conflict. Official regime spokespeople emphasize Iran’s strategic patience and its readiness to continue the campaign for months or even years while maintaining its operational capabilities, contrasting this with what they portray as the West’s desire to end the war quickly. Additionally, Iran hints at capabilities that have not yet been rvealed and may emerge later in the war, including direct threats toward President Trump. Alongside this, Iran has attempted to link the crisis to the Epstein affair, claiming that the war serves as a distraction from it. … Iranian influence efforts on social media: Iran operates on social media both overtly, through users, pages, and channels that promote Iranian narratives of the campaign, and covertly, through accounts impersonating Israelis. Some of these accounts have limited reach, while others have tens or even hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views. Analysis of accounts suspected of posing as Israelis and linked to Iran suggests the following narratives: Harsh criticism of the Israeli government and prime minister, portraying the war as a politically motivated maneuver that exploits citizens for personal gain, and emphasizing the gap between the leadership, the public, and the military;

Messages emphasizing despair, fear, and suffering, including claims of inadequate protection, damage to civilian areas, and exaggeration of destruction, casualties, and chaos in Israel;

Narratives highlighting divisions within Israeli society in the context of the war and portraying the state as losing international support. Alongside covert activity, there is extensive activity by overt channels affiliated with Iran to varying degrees, which publish content similar to that disseminated covertly while mimicking legitimate news outlets. These channels attempt to present themselves as news sources, featuring accounts of widespread destruction in Israel, alongside claims that Israeli and Western media are concealing the true scale of the damage, and portraying Iran as the victor in the campaign.

This is not merely a matter of crude regime messaging. As the INSS analysis suggests, Tehran’s strategy is layered: official rhetoric, social-media influence operations, and narrative manipulation aimed simultaneously at domestic, regional, Israeli, and American audiences.

The regime has begun bolstering its efforts with AI, to excellent effect. If you haven’t seen their Lego videos yet, I’d be surprised, because these zippy little hallucinations are so catchy, ridiculous, memetic, and shareable that Americans are helping the Iranian regime distribute them with cheerful efficiency. Meanwhile journalists, in writing article after article about them, have carried them to audiences that never get anywhere near social media.

Hostile actors no longer need to struggle with our language or master the subtleties of our culture to strike our cognitive weak points with exquisite precision. A single prompt, in any language, suffices: “Design an English-language social-media campaign to heighten anti-war sentiment in the United States, divide the American public, portray Iran as aggrieved, and blame the Jews.” The machine can generate an inexhaustible stream of videos, songs, memes, and personas. It can tailor them not merely to broad demographics but, in principle, to individual psychographic profiles derived from the digital residue of an entire life. It can A/B test the message, spawn endless accounts, and do all of this at negligible cost.

We’ve come a long way since the days of Soviet tractor prose.

That said, I wouldn’t have fingered Pezeshkian’s letter as a particularly clever or subtle example of the genre. Indeed, I would have said it’s a transparent tissue of lies, half-truths, and coarse distortions, and no American, however badly informed, would take it at face value.

Then I saw the reaction to it.