Judith Levy phones in from Israel

Judith Levy is a dear friend of mine who lives in Israel. Years ago, I wrote about our friendship in a book review, which you can read here:

I met Judith Wrubel in 1991 at Oxford University, where we were both graduate students in international relations. We became friends walking back to Balliol College each week, along the leafy Banbury Road, from a seminar at St. Antony’s College on the international relations of the Middle East. Both secular American Jews—the only ones in the class—we found in one another a measure of intellectual and ethnic solidarity against our classmates, who tended to view the region through the prism fashionable in academia: The violence and misery of the Middle East devolve from Israeli territorial expansionism and its abuse of the Palestinians. Once when a suicide bombing in Israel claimed the lives of a number of children under the age of 10—it is often forgotten how common an occurrence these were even during the Rabin years—a fellow student, upon hearing the news, proclaimed with satisfaction, “Good. They deserve it.” … Babies and Bombers. Claire Berlinski on Still Life with Bombers: Israel in the Age of Terrorism by David Horovitz and Babe in Arms: Dispatches from an American Mother in Israel by Judith Wrubel Levy

Some of you know her from our Middle East 101 discussions; others, from the articles she’s published here and her appearances on our podcasts. Some readers have kindly enquired about her well-being, so I thought they might appreciate hearing from her directly.

She spent the day yesterday running in and out of bomb shelters. During one of those alerts, she gave me a call. This was the conversation that ensued. As you can hear, she’s fine, basically—but like me, worried.