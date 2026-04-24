Macron: At least one cattle

It’s going to take me the weekend to work my way through the questions you asked, because some of them are quite substantive. A few have required that I do a bit of research. But it’s been such a relief to have an assignment. It’s set me to work like a beaver, actually.

I have no idea why this trick works so well, but it really does. I suppose it’s probably because it narrows down what I’m supposed to be doing, which spares me the paralysis that ensues when there are so many things I think I should be writing about. It helps to wake up to specific, manageable tasks—this as opposed to the voice in my head that demands I set the whole world to rights by nightfall.

I’m not answering your questions in the order received, because I attacked the ones about which I felt more confident first. But I’ll get to them all by the end of the weekend, so don’t worry if yours isn’t among the replies below: Your bespoke answer is assuredly coming. I’m on a roll.

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QUESTION: Sitting out here on the European Eastern periphery, France and Macron have been a colossal disappointment—a case of all hat, no cattle.

Despite tough language, over the course of the Ukraine war through the end of last year, France has spent roughly 0.3 percent of its GDP on aid to Ukraine, according to Statista. That falls short of Iceland’s (which doesn’t have a real army) and is less than half of Germany’s contribution (which isn’t exactly stellar, either). Can you explain this disconnect between Macron’s messaging and lack of follow-through?

Now they’re not even a player in the Lebanon peace talks, which would have been shocking 10-20 years ago.

I’m starting to think that it doesn’t matter that much who wins the French elections, because it seems, at least to at least those outside the country, that they’ve become irrelevant on the global stage.

—Scott Abel

ANSWER: Hi Scott, I think the premise, as you’ve put it here, is a bit misleading. France looks unimpressive if you use the “bilateral aid as a percentage of GDP” table. But that’s not the only valid measure, because much of Europe’s Ukraine support flows through EU-level instruments. France more impressive if you include France’s share of the EU’s support, its European Peace Facility contributions, direct military transfers, training, ammunition, air defense, Caesar guns, SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles, and Mirage deliveries.

I didn’t use Statista, because they don’t give a detailed breakdown of how they calculated their figures. I used these sources, instead:

The Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker, because it’s the standard comparative dataset. They track military, financial, and humanitarian support pledged or allocated by governments since January 2022, focusing on government-to-government transfers. They quantify both cash and in-kind support.

This European Parliamentary Research Service briefing: “EU support for Ukraine: State of play.” This is useful because it includes bilateral plus EU-budget contributions. Their 2025/2026 update says that within the EU, Germany is the largest contributor to Ukraine in both bilateral aid and EU budget support, followed by France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Italy. It puts France at about €23.7 billion in bilateral plus EU-budget support for 2022–2025.

French Ministry of Armed Forces figures. The official French figure for military equipment delivered was already €2.615 billion in the 2024 defense figures, with an additional €1.2 billion contribution via the European Peace Facility. Subsequent French parliamentary budget documents put the broader French Ukraine-support total at €8.6 billion through 31 December 2024, including €5.9 billion for military support—transfers, transport, maintenance, training—plus €400 million for the bilateral support fund and €2.3 billion through the European Peace Facility.

I used France Diplomatie for figures on humanitarian aid. They say that as of September 1, 2024, it had allocated more than €434 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including voluntary contributions to UN agencies, international organizations, and the Red Cross.

So on the broader measure used by the European Parliamentary Research Service—bilateral plus EU-budget contributions—France isn’t absent at all. It ranks second within the EU after Germany, at roughly €23.7 billion for 2022–2025. French official and parliamentary figures also put France’s direct and indirect support through the end of 2024 at about €8.6 billion, including €5.9 billion in military support and €2.3 billion via the European Peace Facility.

Your 0.3 percent figure isn’t wrong. It’s roughly what you get if you divide the French official support figure of about €8.6 billion by France’s 2024 GDP. But it’s a narrow figure. If France’s share of EU-budget support is included, the total rises to roughly €23.7 billion, or about 0.8 percent of French GDP.

That said, we have to compare apples to apples: either narrow bilateral aid as a percentage of GDP for everyone, or bilateral plus EU-attributed support as a percentage of GDP for everyone.

If we use the Kiel Ukraine Support Tracker methodology for all countries, the claim that France is underperforming becomes much weaker once we include EU-attributed support consistently across EU member states. Kiel’s dataset distinguishes bilateral support from “total” support, where “total” means bilateral support plus the donor’s imputed share of EU-level aid. Kiel explicitly says that “bilateral” excludes EU-level aid, while “total” means bilateral support plus the share of EU aid attributable back to the donor. It assigns European Commission and European Council aid according to each member state’s relative EU-budget contribution and EIB aid, according to EIB capital shares.

If we count France’s support the way we must count EU member states’ support—bilateral aid plus their imputed share of EU-level aid—France rises to just under 1 percent of GDP. On that measure, France is no longer below Iceland; it is more than twice Iceland’s share. It’s also not less than half Germany’s contribution. It’s about 78 percent of Germany’s GDP-share figure—0.965 percent versus 1.233 percent.

That still doesn’t put France in the Baltic, Nordic, or Polish league. But it does mean France has a few cattle. It has fewer cattle than Macron’s rhetoric might lead one to expect. He does have a regrettable weakness for describing a modest herd as if it were thundering across Austerlitz. But the herd exists.

The same point appears in the European Parliament’s presentation of the data. It describes “bilateral and EU budget contributions” and says that Germany is first within the EU, followed by France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Italy, while the Baltic and Scandinavian states remain the highest contributors in relative terms.

That said, you’re not hallucinating the political disconnect. The very fair criticism is that Macron’s rhetoric is often pitched at the level of European grandeur, while the most restrictive aid tables make France look like a middling contributor rather than the strategic motor of Europe. I’d say: France has been strategically vocal, militarily useful, statistically under-appreciated in some narrow tables, but still not nearly generous enough relative to the scale of Macron’s rhetoric and the gravity of the emergency.

One more point here, though. France often under-reports the value of matériel transferred. France was unusually opaque early in the war. The French government initially offered far less granular public information than many other donors about what it had sent Ukraine, often invoking operational security. That made France look worse in tracker datasets that depend on public, itemized announcements. Mediapart reported in October 2022 that the French government had “concealed exactly how much military support” it had given Kyiv, citing operational secrecy.

Second, France tends to report aggregate official values rather than item-by-item quantities, especially for sensitive categories like missiles. Kiel’s methodological note says that France later assigned a total value of €2.615 billion to all weapons and military equipment sent since February 2022, but while it notes that the French list was “rather complete,” it says missile numbers for systems including Aster, MILAN, Crotale, SCALP, and Mistral were missing. Valuation becomes harder—impossible, even—when you don’t know the quantities.

Third, different countries value donated military equipment differently. The figures might reflect book value, replacement cost, procurement value, or estimated current value. (That’s how Americans were misled to believe we were donating a fortune’s worth of arms to Ukraine when in fact we were only donating material destined for the scrap heap, and we actually saved money we would otherwise have spent on destroying it.)

A country that’s donating older stock from its own arsenal can score lower financially than a country buying new kit for Ukraine, even if the battlefield value is significant. This is especially relevant for France because some of its most politically and militarily important transfers—Caesar guns, SCALP cruise missiles, Crotale air-defence systems, Aster and Mistral missiles, Mirage aircraft, training, maintenance, and support—don’t necessarily translate into the same budgetary categories used by countries that announce large spending packages.

It’s not (I don’t think, anyway) that France has hidden vast sums in Ukraine aid, but it’s certainly reported it in ways that are less transparent, less itemized, and sometimes less easily comparable than the reporting of some other donors. As you’d expect, given typical French accounting practices, especially by comparison with norther Europe. But this has made France look weaker in public aid rankings, which may well be why they started itemizing it more carefully.

Still, your broader point stands: Compared to its rhetoric, France is underperforming. My best guess about why is that it’s underperforming for structural reasons more than for lack of strategic imagination. Macron is often right rhetorically before France is capable of being right materially. The French state can still produce grand strategy. It’s a lot less good at rapidly producing shells, drones, air-defense missiles, spare parts, and budgetary flexibility.

France thinks of itself as a strategic architect. It specializes, or so it thinks, in nuclear deterrence, diplomatic initiatives, European sovereignty, expeditionary reach, crisis-management, and “strategic autonomy.” That’s a real tradition—it’s not just vanity. But Ukraine has required something rather different: industrial mass. And that is something France no longer has.

The war has required support from countries that can send large quantities of unglamorous things: artillery rounds, air-defense interceptors, armored vehicles, drones, generators, spare barrels, repair capacity. France’s military wasn’t built for a long continental war of attrition. It was built around a professional, high-end, expeditionary force, with exquisite capabilities but not enormous depth. That what makes French contributions useful but not huge. So part of what you’re noticing is that Macron speaks like a French strategist—he talks about geopolitical architecture—but what Ukraine actually needs are warehouses.

France is trying to adjust. Its 2025 defense figures put defense spending at about 2.07 percent of GDP, and the government has been moving to increase weapons stocks and raise defense spending even more. The government recently proposed adding another €36 billion to defense spending through 2030, including major increases for munitions. But the adjustment is slow because defense-industrial capacity isn’t a tap you can turn on with a speech at the Sorbonne—especially because France is in deep budget merde, and if you’d like a primer on that, here you go:

France doesn’t have Germany’s fiscal space. It doesn’t have Denmark’s or the Netherlands’ budgetary position. (And everyone in the EU keeps reminding the French of this.) It’s running very large deficits. This isn’t an excuse: It’s just an explanation. Any serious leap in Ukraine aid has to compete with debt service in the context of a politically explosive fiscal debate.. France isn’t a small, high-trust Nordic state where you can get a cross-party consensus to rapidly authorize very large Ukraine packages. It’s a highly taxed, highly indebted, and socially combustible republic where the far-right and far-left are both salivating to bring the whole house down. This results in what you could call Gaullist rhetoric under Maastricht-plus-bond-market conditions: sovereignty in the oratory, spreadsheets in the cellar.

Also, France entered the war with thin stocks. France has high-quality systems, but not vast reserves. If you have only a limited number of Caesar guns, SCALP missiles, Aster missiles, Crotale systems, Mirage aircraft, and trained technicians, every transfer to Ukraine has an immediate effect on your own force posture.

This matters because France’s armed forces, more than any other European power, have global obligations—the nuclear deterrent, overseas territories, the Mediterranean, the Sahel, the Indo-Pacific, Lebanon, the Gulf, NATO, and domestic counterterrorism contingencies. A Baltic state can, quite rationally, treat Ukraine as its front line and empty the cupboards without global consequences. France can’t do that in quite the same way, or at least, its military planners don’t think it can. So there’s a bureaucratic brake: The Élysée might want to make a dramatic gesture, but the armed forces will ask, “And what does this leave us with?” That’s not parsimony; it’s the logic of a military built for selective intervention, not continental exhaustion warfare.

I suspect there’s some cultural misunderstanding going on here, too. France has a very distinct strategic culture, one that’s quite different from Polish, Baltic, British, or American strategic culture. Paris tends to think in terms of Europe’s security architecture, future negotiations, escalation management, and preserving a role for France as mediator or architect. These instincts have produced some bad optics and some genuinely bad policy. That’s how you got Macron’s early language about not humiliating Russia, which sounded like moral obtuseness to Eastern Europe, because it was. But it came from a recognizable French strategic reflex: wars end politically, Russia will still exist, Europe needs a security order, and France has to keep diplomatic channels open.

The trouble is that this reflex can become a form of self-deterrence. So France wants to shape the endgame, but because it contributes less than the countries most immediately threatened, it lacks moral authority in Kyiv, Warsaw, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga, Stockholm, Helsinki, and increasingly, Berlin. At a certain point, Eastern Europeans quite reasonably ask: “Thank you for the lecture on the Cartesian architecture of European sovereignty. Where are the interceptors?”

But I wouldn’t say Macron’s rhetoric is empty. It often has a function. But you kind of need to be French to appreciate it. Macron’s foreign-policy rhetoric often sounds presidential in the monarchical Fifth Republic sense: He speaks as if France can be moved by strategic necessity. But domestically, he’s been operating in a completely fractured political environment. Since he lost his absolute parliamentary majority in 2022, and especially after the subsequent political convulsions, the French executive has had no room to impose strategic choices.

Finally, there are the French. French voters are divided and economically anxious, and they hate Macron with a genuinely incomprehensible belligerence. If Macron pushes for dramatically increased aid, he risks strengthening both Le Pen’s pro-Putin right and Mélenchon’s pro-Putin left. So support for Ukraine is entangled with France’s internal populist crisis. Macron therefore tries to do two things simultaneously: signal resolve abroad without detonating the domestic coalition at home. The result is maximalist language, incremental delivery.

The bottom line is that France is underperforming because it’s caught between great-power self-regard and middle-power constraints. It still has genuine strategic assets: nuclear weapons, a serious defense industry, expeditionary forces, top-tier intelligence capacity, a permanent UN Security Council seat, diplomatic reach, and a president who, unlike many European leaders, actually thinks in geopolitical categories. But the war in Ukraine has exposed the limits of the French model. In a war of attrition, grandeur isn’t enough. The relevant measure isn’t whether you can give a magnificent speech about European destiny. It’s whether you can produce ammunition at scale and pay for it.

On Lebanon, France hasn’t fully disappeared—it’s still involved diplomatically (in the useless UNIFIL, and in ceasefire-monitoring). But yes, the US and Israel have marginalized France from direct Israel-Lebanon talks.

From Israel’s perspective, France under Macron has become an unreliable, moralizing, intermittently hostile actor on Israeli security questions. Israel is furious about France’s role in the 2025 UN initiative to recognize a Palestinian state—an empty gesture that sounded like a reward to Hamas for October 7 and undermined Israel while it was still fighting on seven fronts. Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, has been quoted thus: “We’d like to keep the French as far away as possible from pretty much everything, but particularly when it comes to peace negotiations.” Another Israeli official said Israel “from the outset saw the French as not relevant” to reaching an agreement with Lebanon.

The rift is also tied to France’s posturing during the Iran-Lebanon escalation. Macron condemned the scale of the campaign against Iran, urged diplomacy, and called for a halt to fighting in Lebanon. It also refused to give Israel and the US military access to its airspace during the war. In response, Israel halted new defense procurement from France. So things are not good on that front.

There’s also a structural point. As you hinted, France sees itself as Lebanon’s protector and privileged interlocutor. Its official line on the ceasefire is that it calls for Israel’s withdrawal, Hezbollah’s disarmament, Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. That’s a perfectly defensible diplomatic position. But from Israel’s perspective, it means France would enter the discussions as the lawyer for the Lebanese state, not a neutral broker. Macron’s promise to help Lebanese authorities prepare for the negotiations only reinforced that impression.

So Israel’s calculation is simple: Why let France into the room if that will strengthen Lebanon’s negotiating hand? They’ll just press Israel on withdrawal, oppose the creation of an Israeli buffer zone, and keep nattering on about Lebanese sovereignty. Better, from Jerusalem’s perspective, to work through Washington, where Israel can be confident it’s dealing with men who are not, shall we say, detail-oriented.

Trump, of course, is happy to see France marginalized. It fits very neatly into his larger campaign to humiliate, bypass, and discipline the Europeans, especially those who failed to click their heels and follow him into the Strait of Hormuz, which is to say, all of them. It’s not as if Trump sees our allies as partners, or values their histories and their regional expertise, right? He wants Europe to pay more, complain less, buy American, endorse American wars, and show gratitude in the prescribed North Korean manner. In his mind, it’s all one big insult—Denmark impudently refusing to hand over Greenland, NATO declining to play auxiliary cavalry in his Iran policy, France insisting on talking about Lebanese sovereignty, no Nobel Prize. So Washington has every reason, in Trump’s logic, to let Israel keep France outside the room. Lebanon is just another theater in the Great Transatlantic Snit.

Also, France is a particularly tempting target because it represents everything Trump and his base resent about Europe: strategic pretension, diplomatic independence, a moral vocabulary, Gaullist muscle memory, good taste, a “triumphal ark,” and a president who can say “European sovereignty” without visibly blushing. Macron may be maddening, but he’s not a vassal, which makes him an affront to Trump’s imperial valet-service model of alliance management.

As you’d expect, I have no patience with French grandstanding on Palestinian statehood—or its grandstanding on Lebanese sovereignty, for that matter. If it wanted to be consulted about this, it should have seen to it that Resolution 1701 was enforced. That said, Israel is—chronically—diplomatically idiotic. Why pointlessly aggravate relations with Macron? Israel should be seizing on the demise of the transatlantic relationship as an opportunity to strengthen its relations with Europe, not pitch fits because France is acting like France. Sure, politely ice France out of the pourparlers, but why be insulting about it? How does that benefit Israel?

France, meanwhile, is trying to remain relevant by supporting Lebanon from outside the direct negotiating room. The Arab Weekly quoted Macron saying, rather pointedly, that France “does not need to be at any negotiating table” in order to stand by Lebanon, which is the diplomatic equivalent of saying, “I meant to stand in the hallway.”

Finally: Yes, it matters very much who wins the French election. France may have fewer cattle than Macron’s rhetoric suggests. But it matters quite a bit whether the man in charge is trying to enlarge the herd, sell it to Moscow, or shoot it for content on TikTok. The difference between a flawed president who wants France to remain a European power and one who would reduce it to Moscow’s most elegant echo chamber isn’t marginal. It’s the difference between a state that underperforms its vocation and one that renounces it.

The US commitment to NATO has evaporated, and with it, its nuclear deterrent. France is Europe’s only nuclear power. It’s also Europe’s only permanent member of the Security Council. A France that talks too grandly and delivers too little is a problem. A France that subcontracts Europe’s future to Vladimir Putin is a catastrophe.

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QUESTION: Hi Claire. Do you think the Russian Federation’s days are numbered? If so, how long before the general public sees clear evidence of disintegration and what will be the (general) result of that breakup?

—Robert McTague

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