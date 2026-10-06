This coming Sunday, October 11, Benjamin Kerstein will join the symposium to discuss his new book, Jews of Privilege: Elites, Anti-Zionists, and our Secret Civil War.

Here’s the blurb from Benjamin’s Substack:

In an era of rising antisemitism, a troubling phenomenon has emerged: Some of the most vocal apologists for hatred of Jews and Israel are Jews themselves. In Jews of Privilege, author Benjamin Kerstein investigates this striking and unsettling trend, exposing an affluent, insulated elite at the top of American Jewry’s unspoken class system. These Jews of privilege, he argues, are detached from and often disdainful of their fellow Jews, acting—knowingly or not—as defenders of those who wish them harm. Drawing on two decades of life in Israel and his own experiences as an American-born outsider to this privileged world, Kerstein presents a penetrating portrait of an elite that is destroying itself from within. Part social critique, part personal memoir, Jews of Privilege is a provocative and timely exploration of class, identity, and betrayal within the Jewish experience today.

And here’s the blurb from his website, which includes good study questions:

The book raises provocative questions: Why do some affluent American Jews appear more hostile toward Zionism than toward movements that are explicitly hostile to Jews or Israel?

Has Jewish assimilation produced a class divide within American Jewry—and does that divide help explain contemporary Jewish anti-Zionism?

Why have some Jews come to regard Jewish particularism and self-defense as morally suspect?

What happens to Jewish solidarity when privilege creates distance from the historical experiences of other Jews?

Can contemporary Jewish anti-Zionism be understood partly as a conflict between different Jewish social classes and historical experiences? Jews of Privilege has received endorsements from a range of prominent writers and thinkers, including David J. Wolpe, Thane Rosenbaum, Einat Wilf, Ashley Rindsberg, Ben Cohen, Claire Berlinski, Izabella Tabarovsky, and Naya Lekht.

(Hey, that’s me!)

Benjamin asks a question that had never occurred to me: Should contemporary Jewish anti-Zionism be understood as a class ideology, one that can be traced back to the experiences of a specific historical elite? Jews of Privilege is his answer to this question.

It’s really three books braided together. One is a personal account of his experiences of class in America and Israel, assimilation, alienation, his conversion from leftism to Zionism, aliyah, Israel, then returning to America. The second is a sociology and intellectual genealogy of Jewish anti-Zionism. The third is a polemic, which you’ll enjoy greatly if you agree with him (or just loathe the same people).

The book is both original and, in places, contestable, which is why I thought it would be so interesting to discuss it with him. Those of you who were in ME101 will find it interesting to match his observations against issues we discussed. But those of you who weren’t will also get a lot of out of it. ME101 is not a prerequisite.(Reading the book, however, is a prerequisite. No one wants to hear people arguing against an argument Benjamin never made.)

Obviously, this week’s reading is Benjamin’s new book. There’s no further reading. If you’re burdened by the cost or unable to get a copy in time to read it, I’ve uploaded my uncorrected review copy to our Google Drive; the link is below the paywall. ⬇️

But if you can get your hands on a copy in time and it’s not a burden, it would be nice of you to buy it, because the weeks after publication are make-or-break for a new book. If it goes up in the sales rankings now, Amazon and the big-chain bookstores will promote it; if it doesn’t, they never will, and the book will die on the vine. Benjamin is, I’m sure, watching those rankings anxiously. The sale of just five or six books can really make a difference. So buying it would be exactly the right way to thank him for making the time to talk to us.

Give the book a try even if you don’t think you’re interested in Jews, Israel, Zionism, or inter-Jewish class conflict. The questions it raises—about elites, minorities, liberalism, universalism and particularism, American culture, wokeness, class, what earns someone the right to pass moral judgment, the way old historical patterns reappear in new forms—are definitely of wider interest. And come to the symposium even if you disagree with him. (I often do.) Spirited and civilized debate is what a symposium’s for.

In fact, it’s all but certain that some of you will disagree with Benjamin repeatedly and vigorously. (Reading it produces a fairly entertaining alternating current: “Yes, that’s genuinely perceptive” followed three pages later by “Benjamin, for God’s sake.”) That’s an excellent property in a symposium book. No one will be bored, either by the book or the discussion.

STUDY QUESTIONS

Start with the questions in the blurb above, obviously. Then have a think about the following:

What exactly is a “Jew of Privilege”? Is Benjamin describing a sociological class, a cultural type, an ideology? Some combination? What evidence would show that a Jew who rejects Zionism is not a Jew of Privilege? Benjamin argues that a historic conflict between assimilated Jewish elites and less privileged Jews explains contemporary Jewish anti-Zionism. But how much of the disagreement is really about class, and how much can be better explained by competing ideas about nationalism, liberalism, religion, universalism, or Jewish identity? How convinced are you by the historical genealogy from the German-Jewish establishment to contemporary anti-Zionism? Is it really plausible to map the conflict between acculturated German Jews and the Ostjuden on to the present this way? Or does this erase critical differences between nineteenth-century assimilationism and twenty-first-century progressivism? Benjamin argues that privileged Jews have repeatedly elevated so-called universal values over Jewish interests, which predisposes them toward anti-Zionism. But can’t universalism provide a principled basis for supporting Jewish collective rights, including Zionism? Are universalism and particularism always adversarial? What does Zionism solve that citizenship of a liberal democracy can’t? Benjamin’s argument (à la Herzl), is that Jews will never be more than conditionally accepted in liberal societies; only Jewish sovereignty makes Jewish rights non-negotiable. What do you think about this claim—Herzl’s claim—in light of several generations of successful Jewish life in liberal democracies? Have your views changed since the post-October 7 revival of antisemitism? Should they? Benjamin argues at one point that Israel embodies the non-privileged Jew—he even says, “there are no privileged Israelis.” But elsewhere he makes a quite compelling argument that the Ashkenazi Labor and kibbutz establishment constitute an Israeli elite. Did Israel really abolish Jewish class hierarchy? Benjamin sees Mizrahi Jews as especially important evidence for his claim that Zionism was a vehicle of empowerment for Jews who were marginalized both in non-Jewish societies and by Ashkenazi elites. Do you find this a useful corrective to an Ashkenazi-centered history of Zionism? Or do you think he might be romanticizing Mizrahi politics just a bit? Would the argument be stronger if we made it simpler? What if we view this debate as an outgrowth of an American class conflict, rather than a Jewish one? Anti-Israel hysteria has been concentrated in elite universities and other elite institutions. Perhaps anti-Zionism is an ideology of the pampered and privileged, across the board? His premise is that Jews, like other peoples, possess an inalienable right to collective self-determination. But later in the book he argues that Palestinians have forfeit their claim to statehood through their conduct. Which is it: Is collective self-determination an inherent right of peoples, or is it a conditional right dependent upon good behavior? It can’t be both. One of his most interesting implicit arguments is that only people who face no personal danger can afford the kind of moral absolutism displayed by anti-Zionists. Agree? Disagree? Is this a fair account of Diaspora attitudes toward Israel? Is it a general problem of elite politics, or a specifically Jewish one? Does this mean none of us have any right to make moral judgments of others unless we face the specific danger they face?

The Zoom link is below the paywall.

See you on Sunday!