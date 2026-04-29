The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Liz's avatar
Liz
2h

"I’m not worried so much about Dearborn as I am about fusion. Several currents are fusing: Progressive anti-colonial discourse, in which Israel is the last surviving avatar of European colonialism. The Jacksonian isolationist right, which is tired of foreign entanglements and increasingly willing to say, “Let Israel fight its own wars.” The conspiratorial right, which sees Jews, donors, neoconservatives, globalists, and intelligence agencies as one large chandelier of sinister influence. The online left, which has converted Palestinian suffering into a total theory of evil. All of this is nourished and activated by an Islamist and Iranian propaganda machine—topped up with Russian expertise and Chinese experimentation—operating without any impediment in every nook and cranny of the Internet. This machine knows perfectly well how to launder eliminationist politics through the language of human rights. Meanwhile, the exhausted American center dislikes antisemitism, but also dislikes being asked to think seriously about the Middle East."

THANK YOU CLAIRE!!! I mean this is pretty much everything PERFECTLY summed up and what I see playing out every day with my progressive friends(I don't have a lot of conservative ones - or if I do they are very much closeted). I'm a mix of both. The middle is still somewhere out there. We don't have a solid voice (yet) but we're tired of the insanity of the Left and the craziness of the Right. I have that Russia and China are being severely neglected in all of this as well.

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
2hEdited

Can any president of the Democratic Party achieve anything on Iran? That’s impossible when they never tried to do anything other than strengthen the IRGC. JCPOA was a $52 billion bribe to pause, not destroy, just pause Uranium enrichment, while they were free to use that money to build their ballistic missile program, the delivery mechanism for nuclear warheads. That’s what Obama achieved, the super powering of Iran’s ballistic missile program and terrorist proxy army program. Biden immediately removed the Houthis from the FTO list. Yes, Trump is a poor strategist, but Democratic administrations had no strategy to change a thing about Iran. President after president after candidate (Harris) hired the same toxic, anti-US, anti-democracy, Anzi progressive advisors like Phil Gordon,Robert Malley, Maher Bitar, and Hamas apologists like Ben Rhodes. Democrats have been deeply unserious about checking the IRGC - Obama gave them air support, instead of letting Shi’a militias and ISIS bleed each other out in Iraq. He delivered Syria to Iran, Hezbollah and the Russians.

The progressives have turned the Democrats into the US Anzi Party. The Jooz lied to Trump.. about what? That the IRGC are modern day Gestapo? That Iran with a nuclear weapon are massively dangerous to the entire world?

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