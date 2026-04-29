QUESTION: I’m gonna ask you the hardest question possible right now. I’m an Iranian (expat) and I worry about Iran’s future tremendously. How do you see this current crisis playing out for the Iranian people? Are there any hopes for a free Iran that is also not completely destroyed? —Alireza

QUESTION: How can society best deal with the crisis of antisemitism? Is this the new reality? How much worse can it get? Separately, as a parent of three children, how can one best prepare them for media literacy/misinformation? —Huxbnw



QUESTION: Rich Lowry writes,“We are witnessing the rise of the Dearborn Democrats, not in the literal sense, but in the same sense that Jeanne Kirkpatrick coined the phrase “San Francisco Democrats” in the 1980s. Back then, San Francisco, an elite coastal city, stood for the dovishness and permissiveness of liberalism; today, Dearborn, home to a large Arab-American enclave, stands for an all-consuming opposition to Israel with all that that entails, including a conspiratorial view of AIPAC and an underlying anti-Westernism. “The ethos of the 2024 “uncommitted movement” in Michigan, urging voters not to vote for Joe Biden in protest of his support for the Gaza war, has now surged to a formidable position within the Democratic Party. A new Decision Desk poll shows that 75 percent of Democrats favor the Palestinians over the Israelis. The swing against Israel is even more pronounced among young voters. An Echelon Insights survey found that among Democrats under age 50, 54 percent had an unfavorable view of Iran, while 62 percent had an unfavorable view of Israel.” Concerns on your end, Claire? Thank you. —Russell-Dad Whiting

QUESTION: Some background: if anyone asks me what I think about Israel/Palestine, I quote Isaac Deutscher: After WWII the Jews of Europe jumped out of a burning building and landed on the Palestinians. So my question now is: What about the settlers in the West Bank? (As for how Israel is waging war in Gaza and Lebanon, I don’t know what to believe re. purported atrocities, although given it’s Netanyahu running things, I wouldn’t rule them out categorically.) —Doug1943

Alireza, Huxbnw, Russell, Doug—

I thought to group these questions together because they’re four apertures onto the same object: the collapse of once-stable American moral judgments and habits of strategic thought about the Middle East. They’re also aspects of a larger problem: political imagination under conditions of cognitive war. What futures can Americans imagine? Who is working to shrink that imagination? And why do so many people now seem able to conceive of only two outcomes for Iran: clerical tyranny or national ruin?

But each also deserves its own reply, beyond the artifice of a single theme. So I’ve done both: I’ve answered them separately, which pointing out the way that they’re connected.

1.

Yes, there is hope for a free Iran. The regime is brittle in the way gerontocratic revolutionary regimes usually become brittle. It has succession problems, economic problems, legitimacy problems, and a young population that has repeatedly shown extraordinary courage and cannot make its peace with clerical tyranny. Great numbers of Iranians loathe the regime, and even many who fear what might follow have long since ceased to believe in it. The state can still coerce, imprison, blind, rape, and kill; but it cannot make itself loved.

Can Iran be free without being destroyed? Cautiously, yes: but only if external pressure and internal opposition are connected by patience, intelligence, and restraint. The fantasy of one clean decapitation strike followed by Persian liberal democracy blooming like a Shiraz rose is nonsense. But so is its equal and opposite fantasy: that if America and Israel do nothing, Iranians will somehow be spared suffering. They are already suffering. Western commentary often proceeds as if outside powers had disturbed a peaceful equilibrium. There is no peaceful equilibrium. There is a predatory clerical-security state holding a great civilization hostage.

It’s not clear to me whether Trump expected the regime simply to dissolve once the bombing began, though many Americans now seem convinced that Netanyahu promised him just that. This interpretation took hold after Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan published their New York Times reconstruction of “how Trump took the US to war with Iran.” The article itself did not say what the public decided it had said, and on one crucial point, it was unambiguous: Trump understood full well that an air campaign would not produce regime change. In their telling, he simply didn’t care.

But the story rapidly congealed into a more emotionally satisfying narrative: The Israelis had sold a vain and gullible president the fantasy of effortless regime collapse. Trump trusted Netanyahu, despite the intelligence community’s misgivings and the objections of his advisers, because he was foolish and Netanyahu was crafty. JD Vance, one gathers, leaked with evangelical zeal; the article reads like an affidavit prepared for the 2028 Republican primaries: He was against it; he warned them; he wanted no part of the nightmare; but what could he do? Netanyahu was too wily, and Trump too Trump.

Have a look at this article, by the way, it’s an interesting exercise for those of you concerned to teach your kids how to read:

In the Situation Room on February 11, Mr. Netanyahu made a hard sell, suggesting that Iran was ripe for regime change and expressing the belief that a joint US-Israeli mission could finally bring an end to the Islamic Republic. At one point, the Israelis played for Mr. Trump a brief video that included a montage of potential new leaders who could take over the country if the hard-line government fell. Among those featured was Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, now a Washington-based dissident who had tried to position himself as a secular leader who could shepherd Iran toward a post-theocratic government. Mr. Netanyahu and his team outlined conditions they portrayed as pointing to near-certain victory: Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in a few weeks. The regime would be so weakened that it could not choke off the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood that Iran would land blows against US interests in neighboring countries was assessed as minimal. Besides, Mossad’s intelligence indicated that street protests inside Iran would begin again and—with the impetus of the Israeli spy agency helping to foment riots and rebellion—an intense bombing campaign could foster the conditions for the Iranian opposition to overthrow the regime. The Israelis also raised the prospect of Iranian Kurdish fighters crossing the border from Iraq to open a ground front in the northwest, further stretching the regime’s forces and accelerating its collapse.

That was enough for many Americans: The Jews lied, people died. The article continues, reporting that those around Trump tried to warn him:

Mr. Netanyahu’s presentations—and Mr. Trump’s positive response to them—created an urgent task for the US intelligence community. Overnight, analysts worked to assess the viability of what the Israeli team had told the president. The results of the US intelligence analysis were shared the following day, February 12, in another meeting for only American officials in the Situation Room. Before Mr. Trump arrived, two senior intelligence officials briefed the president’s inner circle. The intelligence officials had deep expertise in US military capabilities, and they knew the Iranian system and its players inside out. They had broken down Mr. Netanyahu’s presentation into four parts. First was decapitation—killing the ayatollah. Second was crippling Iran’s capacity to project power and threaten its neighbors. Third was a popular uprising inside Iran. And fourth was regime change, with a secular leader installed to govern the country. The US officials assessed that the first two objectives were achievable with American intelligence and military power. They assessed that the third and fourth parts of Mr. Netanyahu’s pitch, which included the possibility of the Kurds mounting a ground invasion of Iran, were detached from reality. When Mr. Trump joined the meeting, Mr. Ratcliffe briefed him on the assessment. The CIA director used one word to describe the Israeli prime minister’s regime change scenarios: “farcical.” At that point, Mr. Rubio cut in. “In other words, it’s bullshit,” he said.

The message we’re meant to take away is clear enough: The president required a translation from “farcical” into “bullshit,” then ignored the substance anyway.

Several others jumped in, including Mr. Vance, just back from Azerbaijan, who also expressed strong skepticism about the prospect of regime change. The president then turned to General Caine. “General, what do you think?” General Caine replied: “Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling.” Mr. Trump quickly weighed the assessment. Regime change, he said, would be “their problem.” It was unclear whether he was referring to the Israelis or the Iranian people. But the bottom line was that his decision on whether to go to war against Iran would not hinge on whether Parts 3 and 4 of Mr. Netanyahu’s presentation were achievable. Mr. Trump appeared to remain very interested in accomplishing Parts 1 and 2: killing the ayatollah and Iran’s top leaders and dismantling the Iranian military.

Buried in the article is the paragraph that should have been the center of the administration’s public argument from the beginning:

When others in the room asked the prime minister about possible risks in the operation, Mr. Netanyahu acknowledged these but made one central point: In his view, the risks of inaction were greater than the risks of action. He argued that the price of action would only grow if they delayed striking and allowed Iran more time to accelerate its missile production and create a shield of immunity around its nuclear program.

Whether Trump decided to strike because of this is impossible to say. Given the state of his mind, it is unsafe to assume that any argument requiring sequential reasoning influenced him for more than eleven seconds. But a president in possession of his faculties would have focused on this point, and a competent administration would have made it the center of its messaging.

Israeli reporting about this meeting is a bit different, by the way, as Nadav Eyal and Amit Segal pointed out on a recent episode of Dan Senor’s excellent podcast. Israelis are clearly no less eager than Americans to pre-position their alibis and ensure that the blame lands somewhere else. Eyal says his sources confirm many details of the article. The meeting occurred, the discussion occurred, and yes, Netanyahu thought the war was a good idea. (His sources absolutely don’t agree that Netanyahu sold the idea to the president, of course. They say this was “a decision by the president led by American interests.”)

But Eyal’s contacts in the Mossad say they never suggested the regime would crumble on contact. What’s more, these sources tell him that the plan they recommended to maximize the odds of regime change was never approved. “One element was published by The New York Times, and I can speak about that,” says Eyal,

and that’s the Kurds, and the idea that the Kurds are going to have a full-blown invasion. That was published by American media. And as far as I know from Israeli sources, that’s true. And it’s not even getting the right gravitas in the discussion. Israelis were really banking on it. Now when you speak with international sources, they go, “God, were you banking on the Kurds?” They always think it’s a joke. Okay? Because everybody is always talking about the Kurds. No. I think that the Mossad and the Israeli government thought that there’s a real potential there. So that’s one element. Let me add another element. The Israelis thought that you need to have, quote, a “shock and awe” element, right at the beginning of the war, that will influence Tehran. For instance, the possibility of complete and utter darkness in Tehran, taking out all the electricity grid in Tehran and leaving it in that situation—beside, of course, emergency generators for hospitals and the rest, but basically taking off electricity. They thought that you need to do that in order to destabilize the regime. And they’re saying, “Look, if everything would have been done as we planned it and it [didn’t work], six months later, you can come and say it didn’t work. But you didn’t allow us to do everything we planned.”

It’s hard to say from this whether there was ever a serious plan on the table. The two elements Eyal mentions—turning out the lights in Tehran and sending in the Kurds—are totally cockamamie, and it’s obvious why they weren’t approved. Neither would have produced democratic regime change; both would have only done harm. Perhaps the elements he cannot discuss, or that his sources declined to explain, were better conceived. One hopes so.

Sources from the Netanyahu government, however, do blame the Mossad, or so Eyal says. The Israeli government’s story, apparently, is similar to that of the American media, minus the part about Netanyahu casting a voodoo spell on the American president. “They [Netanyahu’s camp] say, “Are you joking? [The Mossad] said that things are going to go down in Iran that didn’t happen.”

Amit Segal tries to reconcile the two accounts. “No one is ridiculous enough to promise President Trump or even Prime Minister Netanyahu that this regime is to be, you know, removed instantly with two, three brilliant steps,” says Segal:

However, as far as I understand, the music was that this option has more than [a] 50 percent chance. That’s the main thing. That’s why both sides are right. The Israeli side is absolutely right [in] saying, “We have never promised something like regime change.” Because no one can promise regime changes, especially not the US and Israel. We have quite a mutual and separate bad experience with trying to change regimes worldwide and in the Middle East. However, Americans can say, or can respond, “Yes, but you are way more optimistic about this.” The head of Mossad, David Barnea, exploited a rare opportunity in which he spoke about “unfinished business,” if I want to translate it. That is to say, “We’re still in the middle of the effort and the and the lion’s share is yet to come.”

If I had to choose whether to trust Netanyahu or the David Barnea, I would choose Barnea. But it’s true that both camps could both be telling some version of the truth. If the Mossad offered odds of “more than 50 percent” that the regime would immediately collapse, that doesn’t mean it offered certainty. But perhaps Barnea allowed the possibility to glow in the room with a confidence the evidence didn’t warrant. Who knows.

The Mossad says it’s still on the job. “Our mission has yet to be completed,” Barnea said a few days ago. Mossad’s responsibility would end “only when this radical regime is replaced.”

We didn’t think that this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles. But we planned intensively for our campaign to continue and achieve results even in the period after the strikes in Tehran.

Barnea’s record is impressive, and I doubt he would speak this way if Mossad had no plan at all. But the existence of a plan is not the same thing as the existence of a viable strategy. And I’ve seen no sign that the Americans have a plan for regime change at all. (This doesn’t mean they don’t. If they do, no one is talking about it, and properly so.)

Note: Whether we have a plan for regime change and whether we have a plan to open the Strait and recover the HEU are separate questions. As for the latter, Democratic politicians, Carlson-camp podcasters, and the better part of the mainstream American media have been unwisely eager to declare the entire venture a catastrophic failure. It’s too soon to make this judgment, and they’re setting themselves up to look like fools if the blockade serves its intended purpose. But this isn’t the question at hand. The question is whether Iran will be free—without being destroyed.

Iran’s future will be determined by Iranians. But “determined by Iranians” doesn’t mean “unaffected by everyone else.” Outside powers can shape the opportunity structure: the regime’s resources, its coercive capacity, the confidence of elites, the risks facing dissidents, and the international legitimacy of any transition. Of those powers, the United States and Israel are the most significant. No other state might be willing to take substantial risks, and devote significant resources, to a project of changing the Iranian regime.

Israel is clearly willing. But it’s not a superpower. It can degrade Iranian capabilities. It can assassinate, sabotage, expose, disrupt. It can humiliate the regime and make it look weak. But a democratic transition requires more than this. It requires opposition coordination, elite fracture, and a credible outside authority capable of preventing the transition from becoming a scramble among militias, exiles, separatists, and revenge-seekers. Should the opening come, it requires a serious plan, backed by outside powers, to stabilize the country rather than abandon it to chaos, separatism, vigilante justice, and deeper economic collapse.

As serious campaign would involve large-scale economic and logistical support for the opposition, both in and out of Iran. It would involve covert action; information operations; sanctions aimed at regime elites rather than ordinary Iranians; assistance to labor networks, women’s networks, and other civil-society structures; protection for dissidents abroad; exposure of corruption; cyberattacks and, where justified, strikes against the regime’s coercive organs. It would require relentless efforts to split the Revolutionary Guard from the clerical leadership and split the foot soldiers from the Revolutionary Guard’s elites.

Can Trump coordinate this? Not in a million years. It’s absurd to imagine that Donald Trump has the imagination, patience, or skill required to build and support a viable Iranian opposition movement. But Trump’s attention span isn’t identical to the capacity of the American state. It’s possible that military, intelligence, and diplomatic professionals are pursuing a more coherent strategy than the president can articulate. If so, they’re sensibly not advertising it.

But these questions are why the decrepitude of the American state—which seems now to vacillate between absence, incompetence, and spasms of violence—matters so much. And they are why the abject moral and strategic confusion of the American public is so dreadful. The strategic problem isn’t just Trump’s incapacity’s, nor is it our weakened government. It’s American public opinion.

Trump has no principles, no durable foreign-policy goals, no coherent understanding of the Middle East, and no strategic conception of American power. He has impulses, resentments, vanity, and an animal genius for getting while the getting’s good and detecting which way the crowd is moving. If the crowd told him that withdrawal after a half-fought war would be unforgivable—that abandoning the Iranian people would cost him dearly—he might at least be pressed into letting the surviving machinery of the American state do its work. He might keep American forces in the region and let our diplomats, intelligence officials, and military planners think beyond the next news cycle.

But the crowd is telling him something else. Americans are not telling him that they won’t tolerate abandoning Iranians after weakening their jailers. They’re telling him it was a mistake to weaken those jailers at all. They’re telling him that they’re the center of the story, and they will not tolerate high prices at the pump. They’re telling him the safest course of action is to wash his hands of the wreckage.

American opinion is now one of the central facts shaping the future of the region—which is how your question, Alireza, connects to the others. The future of Iran, the future of Israel, and the future of antisemitism in the West are all hostage to a single strategic trend, namely, that Americans have lost the capacity—if ever they had it—to distinguish reality from fantasy and propaganda..

The Iranian people need a West capable of moral seriousness and strategic patience. They’re instead confronting a West whose imagination has been degraded by isolationism, antisemitism, Trump’s incoherence, and relentless enemy information operations.

2.

The old view of the region was often crude, sentimental, and sometimes self-deceiving. But it had a recognizable structure: Israel was a democratic ally; Iran was a revolutionary anti-American clerical regime; Palestinians were a dispossessed people with legitimate national claims but catastrophically poor leadership; antisemitism was an ancient toxin from which every decent person recoiled; and American power, however imperfect, was not automatically the source of every evil in the region.

Those assumptions have been replaced—especially among younger progressives, but certainly not only there—by something much simpler and much more dangerous: Israel is a colonial oppressor; Palestinians are sacred victims; Iran is bad, perhaps, but not as morally urgent as Israel; American intervention is presumptively wicked; Jewish political organization is suspect; and “media literacy” means distrusting mainstream institutions while swallowing, with childlike solemnity, propaganda produced by far worse ones.

Israelis are capable of wrongdoing and Palestinians are suffering—no doubt. But real Israeli wrongdoing and real Palestinian suffering have been embedded in a much larger narrative architecture built by actors whose goal is not self-determination for Palestinians, peace, or democratic reform in the Middle East, but the destruction of Israel (and Jews, more broadly), the demoralization of the West, Islamist conquest, and the survival of regimes like Iran’s.

This is where your question, Alireza, meets Huxbnw’s. The Iranian people urgently need the West to retain a morally serious distinction between the Iranian regime and the Iranian nation, and to retain a clear view of the regime’s dangerousness—above all to its own citizens, but also to Israel, the region, the wider international order, and yes, to them. Antisemitic politics dissolve these distinctions and instruct Americans to see the clerical regime as the vanguard of the anti-colonial resistance, or at least, as far less offensive, morally, than Israel.

That is why the question of antisemitism can’t be separated from the question of Iran. Antisemitism isn’t just a prejudice against Jews; it’sa theory of power, and therefore a theory of politics. Once Americans begin to see Israel as the hidden author of American wars, Jewish organization as corruption, and the enemies of Israel as more authentic than Israel’s friends, they don’t just become more hostile to Jews, they become incapable of understanding the Middle East. They become incapable of distinguishing the Iranian regime from the Iranian people, and incapable of believing that the regime is inflicting extraordinary cruelty upon those people.

The Iranian opposition is thus abandoned twice—first by Western isolationists who want nothing to do with another Middle Eastern struggle, then by Western radicals who have decided that the enemies of Israel must be, if not good, then at least nowhere near so bad as Israelis say, and indeed, if Israelis claim they’re that bad, there must be something interesting about them.

So that’s the grim little comedy of the moment. The Western left congratulates itself on “decolonizing” its worldview by becoming functionally indifferent to the fate of actual Iranians living—or dying, as it happens—under an actual theocracy, and the isolationist right, meanwhile, doesn’t care whether Iranians live or die, so long as they don’t have to hear about them.

3.

You’ll get no argument from me if you say that Israel’s government is doing its part to create conditions in which hostile narratives flourish. Smotrich and Ben Gvir are as repulsive as everyone says. Lunatic West Bank settlers are a standing gift to everyone who longs to portray Israel not as a flawed liberal democracy defending itself against annihilationist enemies, but as a permanent ethno-national imperial project.

The West Bank settlement project has transformed Israel’s moral and strategic position for the worse. It gives Israel’s enemies the strongest available evidence for their claim that Zionism isn’t a national liberation movement but a permanent project of domination. (Mind you, not all settlements are alike: Quite a few Israelis are settling in places assumed to be part of Israel in any final arrangement.)

The settlement movement is benighted; the Palestinian cause is not therefore purified; Hamas is not absolved; Iran is not ennobled; antisemitism is not “explained” by Israeli policy; and yet Israel should not behave as if its own choices have no bearing on the plausibility of the case made against it.

As for claims about Israeli atrocities, they must be investigated carefully because they are morally grave and eminently exploitable. Some will be true. Some will be false. Some will be true but decontextualized. Some will be produced by people who care about Palestinian life. Some will be amplified by people who don’t care about Palestinian life at all except as a weapon against Jews.

4.

I’m wary of the “Dearborn Democrats” formulation because it turns Arab-Americans into a synecdoche for anti-Israel radicalism. It’s not true that every Arab-American is an anti-Israel extremist, though anti-Israel radicalism plainly exists in Dearborn. In any case, I have more sympathy for Arab-Americans who feel this way than I do for campus revolutionaries with their idiotic keffiyehs and Instagram accounts where political thought goes to be embalmed. People who grew up in the region often have a reason, personal or familial, for supporting or opposing Israeli policies. I may not agree with them, but at least they know which river and which sea we’re talking about. What I find unendurable are the kids who know nothing about any other country or conflict in the world—and nothing about Israel or Palestinians, either—but who have decided that nothing could be more urgent than “freeing Palestine.”

But that’s a quibble about nomenclature. The more important point is the underlying political shift, which is real. I couldn’t find the Decision Desk poll indicating that “75 percent of Democrats favor the Palestinians over the Israelis.” But the direction of travel isn’t in serious doubt. Recent polling indicates that younger Democrats now view Israel and Iran with roughly comparable hostility. A growing portion of the Democratic coalition has absorbed a worldview in which antisemitic motifs—conspiracy, dual loyalty, Jewish money, Jewish manipulation of American foreign policy—are considered ornaments of respectable discourse, so long as they’re translated into the idiom of anti-Zionism.

An influential faction of the right, meanwhile, no longer bothers with the translation. Leftists were recently observed crowing with satisfaction that Tucker Carlson and his brother, Buckley, had expressed regret for supporting Donald Trump. They found it unremarkable, and presumably unobjectionable, that they had done so during a broadcast whose antisemitism had so completely dispensed with euphemism that one would have been unsurprised had Buckley risen from his chair, removed a carefully folded armband from its velvet-lined case, and led the studio in a rousing chorus of the Horst-Wessel-Lied.

You ask if I have “concerns” about this development. Why yes, I do.

I’m not worried so much about Dearborn as I am about fusion. Several currents are fusing: Progressive anti-colonial discourse, in which Israel is the last surviving avatar of European colonialism. The Jacksonian isolationist right, which is tired of foreign entanglements and increasingly willing to say, “Let Israel fight its own wars.” The conspiratorial right, which sees Jews, donors, neoconservatives, globalists, and intelligence agencies as one large chandelier of sinister influence. The online left, which has converted Palestinian suffering into a total theory of evil. All of this is nourished and activated by an Islamist and Iranian propaganda machine—topped up with Russian expertise and Chinese experimentation—operating without any impediment in every nook and cranny of the Internet. This machine knows perfectly well how to launder eliminationist politics through the language of human rights. Meanwhile, the exhausted American center dislikes antisemitism, but also dislikes being asked to think seriously about the Middle East.

This is a genuinely dangerous coalition. It’s not a formal coalition, it’s an atmospheric one. Its members disagree about almost everything except this: Israel is uniquely illegitimate, and American support for Israel is uniquely corrupt. The “uniquely” is the giveaway. When Israel becomes the master-key to every discussion—racism, capitalism, policing, media, universities, American foreign policy, colonialism, environmentalism, gender, empire—you’re looking at something very old, very sinister, and very dangerous. And no one is doing a damned thing about it.

Yes, there’s something that could be done about it. Get it off of the Internet, for one thing. Antisemitic discourse is still prohibited under Twitter’s Terms of Service, believe it or not. One word from Elon and it would disappear today. But obviously, that won’t happen, because Elon agrees. That’s why the government should step in and take Twitter away from him.

Platforms must enforce their own terms of service. Antisemitic harassment, the glorification of violence, and coordinated foreign influence operations are not forces of nature, they’re design choices, moderation choices, enforcement choices, and business choices. So the state must step in—not to embark on a witless crusade against bad opinions, but to demand serious enforcement against coordinated foreign influence operations, transparent rules for algorithmic amplification, meaningful disclosure requirements, antitrust scrutiny, and consequences for platforms that knowingly profit from the systematic promotion of extremist propaganda while pretending to be neutral conduits. The Internet did not become like this by accident. It was built, tuned, and monetized. It can be governed.

Education might help. I say this in full awareness that there are plenty of highly educated antisemites. But we don’t seem to be educating our citizens at all. A generation that trusts anything it sees on TikTok hasn’t been educated; it’s been delivered to the nearest intelligence service. Our citizens don’t understand our institutions. They are almost breathtakingly ignorant about history. They cannot read. We have to fix this, and we have to stop feeding students nonsensical academic theories that urge them to “center the marginalized” without ever asking whether the marginalized person might also be lying, manipulated, fanatical, or cruel.

For parents, I’d say: Don’t just teach kids to “spot misinformation.” That’s too weak. Teach them adversarial literacy. That means:

Ask who benefits if you believe this. Ask what the source wants you to feel before it wants you to think. Ask what facts would change your mind. Ask whether the same moral standard is being applied to friends and enemies. Ask whether Jews, Israel, or “Zionists” are being made into the hidden cause of everything. Ask whether the image, statistic, or anecdote is being used to illuminate reality or replace it. Ask whether a claim is falsifiable, or whether every objection to it is treated as proof of the conspiracy.

Don’t teach cynicism. Cynicism is what propagandists want—a population that believes everyone lies, so the worst liar can’t be any worse than anyone else. The goal is disciplined trust: the ability to assign different degrees of confidence to different sources, claims, images, and institutions, and to ask the right questions about what one is being told.

I don’t know what the outcome of the war in Iran will be. We have little visibility into Iran right now. The internet blackout is going on three months. But I fear that Trump is so eager to escape from this war that he’ll make a deal—any deal, so long as the Strait is reopened—that involves sanctions relief for the regime, which will allow it to regroup and reconsolidate, and no relief or hope of any kind for the Iranian people. He’ll declare victory, and that will be that. That would be tragic, it would be shameful, and it would be catastrophic for Iranians. I don’t know that he’ll do this, but I can’t rule it out.

I also fear that Trump is cognitively and psychologically so unstable that in a moment of humiliation or rage, he could well give the order to destroy Iranian civilization. I don’t think the US military would carry it out. But Hegseth hasn’t been carrying out an officer purge for no reason, and I can’t rule out the possibility that those who remain will do what they’re told.

Starting a war like this without being willing to see it through—and to see it through without destroying Iranian civilization—is the worst of all possible worlds. If we scamper off without achieving anything but the temporary destruction of the Iranian navy, it will be because the American mood is isolationist, hostile to Israel, and suspicious of Iranian democrats because they sound too Western—and too fond of Israel. It will be because Trump is inconceivably incompetent as a planner and strategist, and started this war on an impulse, with no appreciation of the complexity of the such an undertaking.

The tragedy for Iran is that the people most eager to be free are trapped between a regime that calls them agents of the West and a West increasingly too ashamed of itself to help them.