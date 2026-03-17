Apologies: I meant to send this out yesterday, but my whole day was gobbled up looking for a missing audio file. I’ve updated it, though, so it’s current.

Here’s the latest from Iran Monitor’s live conflict map, which is a great way to visualize the whole picture:

SUMMARY

Israel says it killed Ali Larijani and the head of the Basij, Gholamreza Soleimani—the highest-level assassinations since Khamenei. (Maneli Mirkhan, from our podcast thought three or four rounds of decapitation might do the trick; this is round two.) Reportedly—unverified, as of yet—the strikes killed about 300 Basij commanders and field officials. Israelis seem to have targeted command, logistics, and operational centers across Tehran: vehicle repair units, the Mohammad Rasoulollah Corps headquarters, the Imam Hadi command center, the Imam Ali battalions. They’re obviously aiming to severely degrade their ability to repress protests and maintain internal control. Watch this space.

The IDF also launched coordinated multi-wave strikes on IRGC intelligence headquarters, the Ministry of Intelligence, Basij facilities, and missile sites across Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz—all while simultaneously conducting a ground assault against Hezbollah in Lebanon and striking Beirut.