20:44 CET

This makes more sense than any other explanation.

19:12 CET

Ladies and Gentlemen, behold: I have discovered the most idiotic useful idiots in all of the galaxy:

1230 CET

Hey everyone, I apologize for not updating yesterday’s page, as I promised to do. Our discussion with Vladislav Davidzon was fabulous. (I’ll post the video in a few minutes.) But we ended up talking for hours—and afterward, I told myself I’d just close my eyes for five minutes before getting back to work. I conked out, of course, and managed sleep for about ten hours.

Today, I’m better rested, so I’ll be able to stay on the job. Bookmark this page; I’ll update it later today—this time for real.

SUMMARY

Operation Epic Fury has escalated on multiple fronts. The United States and Israel have launched widespread strikes across Iran, targeting the country's ballistic missile sites and destroying warships.

Three US servicemen lost their lives in an attack on our base in Kuwait, with others “severely” wounded. Three American fighter jets were shot down by friendly fire. The crew ejected safely.

Update: A fourth service member has died of his injuries.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reports that 555 people have been killed in Iran over the past three days. An Iranian parliament member acknowledged Iran has no supreme leader, no IRGC commander, no chief of staff, and no defense minister. Ali Larijani, who now seems to be the key decision-maker, said “We will not negotiate with America,” contradicting Trump’s claim that Iran’s new leadership had sought talks.

Iranian media reported that former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also killed in the strikes.

Tehran announced a global “fire and revenge” campaign against soft targets in the Middle East and worldwide. Targets will probably include Jews and US officials, current and former. Counterterrorism specialists warn of smaller-scale attacks in European capitals, carried out by “loosely affiliated or semi-trained fighters.” “Anything is possible. This is a regime in distress. It’s likely all gloves are off.” “Nothing is off the menu, people need to be vigilant.” Israeli diplomatic premises in the Middle East could be attacked. “Thug elements” in Europe could be mobilized. John Bolton “really does need to make sure he’s taking a different route to work every day.” A western security official said Iran’s history of overseas operations “steeply raises the possibility” of escalation: “Iran has sleeper cells, so there is the possibility of escalating terrorism.”

Iran continued launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military facilities and the Gulf states. Kuwait intercepted drones. Blasts shook Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain. Images have also circulated on social media showing smoke rising over Manama.

The Intelligence Organization of the IRGC issued a statement warning the Iranian people against rising up against the regime, saying it would be considered “direct cooperation with the enemy” and be met with “the firm fist of your sons in the IRGC Intelligence Organization.”

Drones struck Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, one of the largest refineries in the Middle East, on Saudi Arabia’s Gulf coast, forcing it into partial shutdown. The Saudi military has raised its readiness to full alert. KSA will target “Iranian oil facilities if Iran mounts a [more] concerted attack on Aramco,” a source said.

Qatar has halted production of LNG following an Iranian strike on its main facility. QatarEnergy is the biggest producer of LNG in the world, accounting for 20 percent of global supply. This will have a major impact on global gas supplies, and particularly on the EU, which relies on Doha to replace Russian pipeline gas.

Iranian drones struck Al Salam military base in the UAE and a UK base in Cyprus, causing limited damage. There were no casualties.

Iran’s air defenses are believed to include “game-changer” anti-ship weapons from Russia and China. Supersonic sea-skimming cruise missiles could pose severe risks for America’s aircraft carrier group. US Air Force commanders also face threats from newly-arrived advanced Verda shoulder-held surface-to-air missiles. Iran secretly signed an arms deal with Russia in December to supply it with the Verba launchers, as well as 2,500 9M336 infrared homing missiles.

Paris, Berlin and London said they are prepared to help Middle Eastern countries “destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France’s priority was protecting French assets in the region while defending regional partners. France is sending two more warships to reinforce Aspides, the EU's naval mission to the Red Sea, composed of three ships from Italy, Greece and France.

Hezbollah fired long-range missiles and drones into northern Israel, saying it was to avenge Khamenei. Within hours, Israeli forces launched heavy air raids across Lebanon, killing dozens and triggering a large-scale flight of civilians, killing at least 31, and wounding 149. The heaviest strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs. The IDF warned residents of about 50 villages in southern Lebanon and in the eastern Bekaa valley to evacuate. Air raids, artillery, and tank fire struck some 15 towns and villages both south and north of the Litani.

Trump says more US deaths are “likely.” He also said, “I once again urge the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military and police to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death. It will be certain death. Won’t be pretty.”

Trump also said he wouldn’t rule out sending US ground troops into Iran. “I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground—like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it.”

Trump also said, “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.” He said he had expected the war to last four weeks. “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

The Pentagon told Congress there was no evidence Iran was planning to attack US forces first.

Ndiaga Diagne, a US citizen of Senegalese origin, opened fire in Austin, killing two and wounding 14. He was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah” and a T-shirt underneath it that said “Iran” and displayed the flag of the Islamic Republic. He had expressed “pro-Iranian regime sentiment” and “hatred for Israeli and American leadership” on Facebook since 2017. FBI special agent Alex Doran said that “a motive for the attack was not known.” The search for a motive, reports ABC, is “ongoing.” (A real puzzler, this one.) The Department of Homeland Security warned of lone-wolf and cyberattacks.