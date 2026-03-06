NB: A news summary is below.

You perhaps noticed that you didn’t receive the Day 6 roundup. I fell asleep at my desk before sending it and woke up this morning in a pile of drool.My apologies.

We’ll take up where we left off.

Readers have written to weigh in on the thesis that somehow, Trump’s policy in Iran makes sense. Adam Garfinkle—of Raspberry Patch renown—sent me this email:

Claire, you’re making me crazy. This Haviv guy has some interesting things to say, and it is not a wild idea that China is the focus of DoD attention, what with Bridge Colby and all. But this is not a war against, or “with,” China. It reminds me more of positional competitions among European imperial powers and Japan in the Pacific between around 1875 and 1900, and Fashoda and the jockeying around in Africa after the 1888 Berlin Conference. It is competitive positional behavior, not anything like a major world war. If it were, why would we be distancing ourselves from Taiwan right now? That’s like having a bishop or a rook within snorting distance of the enemy king. Why give that up unless forced to? Because we grant China its own sphere in hopes they’ll leave the Western Hemisphere to us? This is stupid, this is like 11-year olds playing Clue for the first time.

I won’t reproduce my reply, because it wasn’t all that clear. (Adam got it, but no one else would.) I told him that this was making me crazy, too. None of this made sense.

But in calling this a “world war,” I didn’t mean that this was just like the First World War or the Second World War. Obviously it’s not. I meant what I wrote in this essay: “It’s time to call this World War III.”

You may remember that I cited, at length, a 2024 Deutsche Welle interview with H.R. McMaster. Trump and his cohort, he said, were “laboring under the delusion that Putin can somehow be conciliated.” He feared that Trump would try to force Ukraine to negotiate with Russia on unfavorable terms. “like giving up land,” or that Trump would stop sending military aid. Which is exactly what Trump has done. He pointed out that not only had Putin continued his onslaught on Ukraine,

he’s annexed Belarus, he’s flipped the the government in in Georgia, in Slovakia—look what he tried to do in Moldova to influence the referendum. Look what he’s doing in Bulgaria. He’s not going to stop until he is stopped by a concerted military, diplomatic, and economic effort. […]

McMaster also said that Trump profoundly misunderstood the nature of the threat he faced, and by failing to grasp it, risked “World War III.”

If Ukraine stops Russia, that means maybe we’ll have the time, time that we can use to increase that defense industrial base, bolster our defenses across the Free World, and NATO in particular, and prevent World War III. I think that’s what is at stake right now: World War III. […] it’s not just Russia, it’s this axis of aggressors. You could also think about Russia’s war against Ukraine as China’s proxy war against the West. Using Russia. Because China is also helping to underwrite what Iran is doing across the greater Middle East. And what is China doing? While we have witnessed these cascading crises from Europe and across the Middle East they’ve become extremely, I mean much more aggressive in the Indo-Pacific region, laying claim to the ocean in the South China Sea. The blockades of Taiwan. The seven acts of war in one month against the Philippines, a treaty ally of the United States. The violation of Japanese airspace. What they’ve just done to Malaysian vessels, and Vietnamese vessels. So China, I believe, is helping to orchestrate this axis of aggressors which includes Iran and North Korea, as well as these two revanchist powers on the Eurasian landmass.

I agreed. I wrote, in response:

… A growingly integrated axis of the world’s most brutal and savagely repressive states is waging a sustained, systematic attack on the liberal democratic world. This isn’t a metaphor. Russian and North Korean troops have invaded a peaceful European democracy. They’re bombing it, raping children, killing women and the elderly, threatening it with annihilation. The hordes really are at the gates. They’ve bashed right through them, in fact, and they don’t mean to stop. This is not a hybrid attack. It is war.

I also wrote, “My only disagreement with McMaster is his nomenclature.” This was, I said, already a world war by any rational definition, and there was a good reason to call it one:

When we discuss “World War III” in the future tense, it confuses Americans who want to believe these events are far away and of no significance to them. It suggests that what is in fact happening is a possibility, not a reality. Russia is invading Europe with China’s money, Iran’s weapons, and North Korea’s troops. Chinese ships captained by Russians are destroying undersea natural gas pipelines and telecom cables in the Baltic Sea. Russian weapons used in Ukraine are built with Chinese components. Russia is causing mayhem on the streets of the UK. Their mercenaries have been raping and plundering their way through Africa and using the proceeds to finance the war in Ukraine. Iran, supported by China, has encircled Israel with its proxies and set the better part of the Middle East—and key shipping lanes—alight. Putin regularly threatens us with nuclear weapons. What could this be if not a world war? If it’s not, what’s the rule—it’s not official until the Peruvians arrive? Perhaps McMaster means to say this path is leading us to a nuclear war. If so, he should say it: Maybe that would focus Washington’s attention. Putin has said (yet again) that the use of missiles made by the US and the UK means Russia is at war with NATO. He’s right! Why shrink from the truth? We don’t want to be at war, but he is determined. He started it, but if we could only be roused from our apathy and slumber long enough to concentrate, we could finish it.

This is what I mean by “a world war,” though in retrospect, I should have titled the essay, “It’s time to call this World War IV.” The third world war was the Cold War. This, I wrote to Adam, is what world war looks like in the nuclear age.

Nuclear powers tend—rightly—to be too terrified to confront one another directly. But they nonetheless go to war. They compete for influence; they subvert one another; they bleed each other in proxy wars. These are real forms of war, not figures of speech. It’s difficult to quantify the number who perished in the Cold War, but 25 million would be in the right ballpark: more than the estimated death toll from the First World War.

The war now underway is not the Cold War, either—it is its own thing. But my point is that the war in Ukraine can’t be separated from Iran’s war on the Middle East or our war on Iran, nor can it be separated from China’s aggression in the Pacific. They are not one thing, but nor are they discrete. Yes, I wrote to Adam: Perhaps competition among European imperial powers in the late 19th century is the closest parallel. But who, I asked, is the architect of this policy? What does Trump think this is? How much does he understand?

Adam replied:

I think the architect—if the Sinocentric thesis is right—is Bridge Colby. He’s got the most creative brain among these dudheads. Trump has no idea. He’s a nine-year-old heirhead, remember? He’s chuffed by the fun he had with Venezuela, he likes being a war President because he likes being a bully, and he only recently discovered that the poor, suffering Iranian people are WHITE. (I’m serious.) I am very frightened by this, for two reasons. First, maybe we disagree about this, but our military guys for decades now have been proceeding as if a war with China is inevitable, and some, many, have reasoned “better sooner than later,” before the Chinese get stronger. This is a self-fulfilling nightmare, a result of what Georgi Arbatov once predicted would be Manichaean American enemy-envy. It has to do, as well, with by now long-since-institutionalized budget share competition, bureaucratic gamesmanship within DoD (I refuse to call it DoW), since all the services compete to show how they will be the best Gook-slayers if only they get the money to do this and that. Again, we may disagree, but I think the Chinese leadership is all about the money—it’s mercantilist to the bone. I do not think that Han nationalism, and that’s what this is, is universalist, even potentially. They want to “stand up,” redeem the humiliations of past centuries, but make no pretense of having anything like an eschatological vision of the future of the planet. Not their cultural style. To me, that means we need to avoid gratuitously humiliating them now, which means no shoving our chests into their faces. We need to play positional with them in South and Southeast Asia, since we have allies and equities there. So this calls for a nuanced strategy, where impression-management wisdom goes hand-in-hand with real strength. Alas, the guys running this business nowadays are about as capable of nuance as Porky Pig is capable of singing Rigoletto. The second reason is that this war will renew and magnify the advice of that Indian general back in 1991: If you don’t gotta nuke, the Americans will trash you at will, so get a nuke. This is the worst anti-WMD proliferation kind of behavior imaginable and comes on top of Trump’s orgy of ally-dissing. The combination of fear 1 and fear 2 is—well, you know: laundry problem.

These are good points, and he’s right to raise him.

I’ve never set foot in China and I’m not a Sinologist. But my instinct is much like Adam’s: China is a brutal mercantile power with wounded pride—an aggressive power, yes, but there is no great clash of universalist ideologies that makes sharing a planet with China impossible.

But this hardly means China is not a serious threat. The Pentagon is right to think it one. If it is true that the Pentagon believes war with China “inevitable,” that’s insane. But the idea that it may be unavoidable is not. Taiwan has cleverly turned itself into the Persian Gulf of the Silicon Age. Scott Bessent wasn’t wrong (for a change) to say, at Davos, that this represents an extraordinary vulnerability:

The single biggest threat to the world economy, the single biggest point of single failure, is that 97 percent of the high-end chips are made in Taiwan. If that island were blockaded, that capacity were destroyed, it would be an economic apocalypse.

Quite—and especially for the United States. We’ve bet everything on AI. We’ve mortgaged our economy, shoveling every penny we have at the tech lords in the hope they’ll bail us out of our debt hole. This is nuts, of course—it involves completely unacceptable risks. But nonetheless, it’s what we’ve done.

Do we think Xi is serious when he says Taiwan must be reunited with the motherland by 2027? I figure a lot of people in China think he’s serious. It will be a real problem for him, with people like that, if Taiwan isn’t reunited with the motherland by 2027. I don’t think China’s massive military buildup is a hobby pursuit. Can we really rule out the idea that they’ll try?

It would be insane for them to blockade or invade Taiwan, of course. They could wind up in a war not only with the United States, but with Japan, South Korea, and every other advanced economy that runs on those chips. They’d set their own economy alight. They’d undo all the extraordinary progress they’ve made in the past 30 years. And in the end, they’d either lose or we’d wind up nuking each other. It would be suicidal.

But Xi is completely isolated. No one tells him anything he doesn’t want to hear. He’s a weird fellow, too. He’s purging his generals right and left. The Pentagon would be irresponsible not to take the possibility of him invading or blockading Taiwan seriously. It’s not inevitable. But it’s a serious risk.

Again, I don’t have the kind of deep knowledge of China that gives me special insight. I draw this conclusion from what’s been reported publicly. But if the world lost access to those chips, it would be as big a catastrophe as it would be if, say, some lunatic started a war that shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

If it’s true that the Pentagon believes this war to be so inevitable that we should just hurry up and start it ourselves, that’s utterly bonkers. Mind you, I wouldn’t be completely surprised: Douglas MacArthur wanted to nuke them. Dr. Strangelove represented a real tendency, in the Pentagon. It’s inevitable that some people will choose military careers because they like the idea of using the military. But that’s why we have civilians in charge. Or that’s why we used to have civilians in charge.

(Who’s in charge? Anyone know?)

I don’t know if Adam’s right to suggest that the Pentagon is itching for a war with China. But what if we assume the Pentagon is not absolutely bonkers and isn’t imagining the war in Iran as a lively little prelude to attacking China, but is, more reasonably, calculating that blowing up Iran’s stash of Chinese anti-ship missiles, and making it clear that Iran will not be building nuclear weapons—not now, not ever—is a requirement if we’re to credibly deter China? If that’s the case, the Sinocentric theory is not quite so terrifying. I don’t know if that’s the case. But it seems more logical.

Overall, I think it’s a good thing—and a very surprising thing—for the world to see that we’re not wholly averse to using our very expensive military. Nor is it bad for our adversaries to observe that it works quite well—at least, when Israelis tell us what to do with it. Given our record of the past few decades, it is certain that Russia, North Korea, and China had concluded we had no appetite for war whatsoever and the world was theirs for taking. It is not necessarily unhealthy for them to see that on occasion, we’re capable of losing our tempers and going completely berserk. It’s quite pleasing to see Russia absolutely freaking out and questioning their investment in Trump—and man, are they doing both right now. Of course, one doesn’t want to frighten them so much that they go nuts and get ideas like “preemptive nuclear strikes” in their heads. It’s impossible to predict exactly what the effect of this will be.

As for the incentive to proliferation? Everyone knows my view: The most dangerous thing we’ve done, in this respect, is to demonstrate that we’re fickle and feckless allies, an impression this exercise does nothing to obviate. But on balance, whacking an unregenerate proliferator and proving that contrary to the entire world’s expectation and belief, we are willing to go to war to enforce the NPT may not be a net negative in the “incentives to proliferation” department.

It’s also healthy for the world’s despots to note the connection between“killing 40,000 of your own citizens” with “bringing Thor’s hammer down on your head,” even if the two are not, in reality, connected. Trump himself almost certainly does not care deeply about Iranian civilians. But the temporal connection between “shooting 40,000 of your own people” and “getting curb-stomped” is too obvious for even the dimmest of dictators to miss. If they come to think that doing so might be bad juju, it would be good thing.

But it’s hard to know what dictators will think and do. So again, as Chou en-Lai said: It’s too soon to tell.

My friend Tanju Yurukoğlu thinks the Sinocentric theory is just nuts on its face .

(Continued below.)

Ahem … THE PAYWALL OF HONOR RETURNS 💳🧧💳

Inspired by my early foray into Substack in 2020, I’m bringing back the Paywall of Honor. The rest of this newsletter is behind a paywall, but the paywall works on the honor system.

If you’ve paid for this newsletter—in any amount, ever—enjoy!

If you’ve been reading without paying, that too is absolutely fine, although of course it would be even more fine if you paid. But the rest of this newsletter is only for paying readers. Don’t worry, you won’t be charged for what you’ve read so far. That was on the house. No charges, interest, secret fees—no catch.

But non-paying readers—or steerage class, as I warmly think of you—it is now time for you kindly to avert your eyes and delete the rest of this newsletter. (No, we’re not serving lunch, and if you want a bottle of water, that’ll be ten bucks.)

First-class readers, do continue! Would you like a sage-and-lavender-infused aromatherapy hot towel? Champagne? Your seat extends even further, actually—it turns into a completely flat bed, with Giza cotton fitted sheets. Shall I show you? I know, so soft. Here’s the call button, just ring me whenever you’d like me to fluff your pillow. I’ll leave a little mint on the bed, too.

Everyone else: It’s not too late to fly elite! We have a few seats left in the front, where the Ottoman Empire hasn’t yet fallen:

I’m man or a woman of honor:

I’m aware, however, that a lot of my readers are feeling the pinch these days, with gas flying up to a billion bucks a gallon and a vast matrix of floating point numbers taking their jobs. I don’t like the thought that I might have readers who want to be better informed about something as crucial as this war but can’t afford to subscribe. I know there’s nowhere else to go for coverage quite like this— that’s why I do it. So for honorable men and women who can’t make ends meet—say you’re a student, on a fixed income, recently laid off, a broken appliance away from financial collapse—I have for you here a golden ticket:

THE GOLDEN TICKET

Again, this is on the honor system. Only use this if you truly need it. Offer good for the next 24 hours. Use it in good health: If you can’t afford the subscription price, there’s no shame in it. I’ve been there. (I’m still there, actually. I need to cancel at least half of my own subscriptions.)

Conversely, for readers of means—readers of exceptional refinement and discernment—I offer the twice-the-price ticket. It’s for men and women who understand that some things in life are worth paying twice the price because they cost twice as much.

If you’re a financially-blessed reader who suspects, in your heart, that the Cosmopolitan Globalist’s offerings might be more valuable than those of Clavicular (who, by the way, makes US$110,674.67 a month), ask yourself if the Imperial Cabin is right for you. Unsure? A simple test:

“Can I easily afford it?”

“Do I believe that The Cosmopolitan Globalist is worth more than Clavicular?”

If your answer to both questions is, “Yes,” consider honormaxxing:

IMPERIAL CABIN

Back to Tanju, who writes:

While some analysts argue that the war on Iran was driven primarily by a broader geopolitical objective—namely, preventing China from expanding its influence in Iran and the wider Middle East—it is difficult to take that explanation seriously. Such a strategy would require long-term planning, careful coordination, and a clear understanding of the regional balance of power. It would demand a level of foresight and strategic discipline that this administration has rarely demonstrated. China certainly has economic interests in Iran, including energy imports and long-term infrastructure cooperation under broader regional initiatives. But Beijing has consistently shown little appetite for direct military involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts and tends to prioritize stability and commercial engagement over confrontation. To portray the war as part of a sophisticated grand strategy aimed at blocking Chinese influence, therefore, attributes a level of strategic coherence to the administration that its own actions rarely display. The decision to escalate appears far more improvised than strategic—driven by immediate political pressures, regional lobbying, and short-term calculations rather than by any carefully conceived geopolitical design. In that sense, the “China containment” explanation risks becoming a convenient post-hoc rationalization rather than a credible account of how or why the decision to go to war was actually made.

I agree. It makes no sense to imagine Donald Trump, or anyone in this administration, capable of this kind of thought. The Sinocentric theory requires the hypothesis that this administration is not running this show. I would usually dismiss such a claim as ridiculous. But Tanju, look at Trump:

He has the mental faculties of a small child. We know it and so does everyone around him. Is it truly so implausible to imagine that the people around him are keeping him distracted with his playthings—his ballroom seems very much at the forefront of his preoccupations—while someone else makes the critical decisions? Is it so hard to imagine that the Pentagon—perhaps, as Adams suggest, through Elbridge Colby—understands full well that the president is incapacitated, and is taking advantage of this otherwise unfortunate situation to check a few key tasks off its to-do list? No, I don’t think this is the way the United States should be functioning, either. I’m asking whether it is the way it’s functioning.

You are still behind the paywall of honor. Thank you for supporting the Cosmopolitan Globalist!

SUMMARY

Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries. Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” (This was after Iran claimed mediation was underway.)

CENTCOM confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers struck approximately 200 targets inside Iran over 72 hours, including strikes in Tehran. The US has sunk more than 30 Iranian naval vessels, including the IRGC drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri.

Iran’s Interim Leadership Council held its fourth session, focusing on war management and plans for a new Assembly of Experts to designate a new Supreme Leader.

Trump said he wants Iran’s entire leadership structure removed and urged Iranian diplomats worldwide to seek asylum.

Iran launched Wave 21 of Operation True Promise 4 with Khaybar Buster ballistic missiles targeting Tel Aviv, striking Ben Gurion Airport. It conducted drone and missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Erbil. After a week focused on missile launchers and stockpiles, Israel and the US are shifting to strike Iran’s military industry, targeting factories, assembly plants and supply chains behind its missiles and drones in a bid to cripple production.

A series of drone strikes targeted critical infrastructure in southern Iraq, hitting Basra International Airport and nearby oil facilities.

Hezbollah ambushed an Israeli Givati Brigade unit with nine anti-tank missiles and warned residents within 5 kilometers of the Lebanese border to evacuate.

The US suspended its embassy operations In Kuwait.

Zelensky said Ukraine will deploy specialists and resources after a US request for assistance against Shahed drones in the Middle East.

Iranian state media reported the IRGC Navy hit the USS Abraham Lincoln with drones, forcing the carrier group to retreat over 1,000 kilometers. The US hasn’t responded.

Trump said he must be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader and dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as “unacceptable.”

The Israeli Navy killed Hamas commander Wasim Attallah Ali in a strike in the Tripoli area. He was responsible for overseeing training and military exercises for Hamas’s armed wing in Lebanon.

Iran accused the US Navy of an “atrocity.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US for sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, warning Washington would “bitterly regret” it. Sri Lanka evacuated 208 crew members from an Iranian navy vessel a day after a US submarine sank another Iranian frigate near its waters.

A New York Times investigation, corroborated by a Reuters report that cited a US internal inquiry, concluded that American forces struck the Minab Girls Elementary School, killing 175 students.

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, has blamed the Chabad movement for the war. (If you know what Chabad is, you’ll drop dead from laughing.)

And Khamenei began posting from the afterworld:

THINGS TO WATCH, FROM IRAN MONITOR

The Institute for the Study of War reports the coalition has entered a new campaign phase specifically targeting Iranian defense industrial assets and missile manufacturing infrastructure, meaning today’s strikes are likely to focus on degrading Iran’s ability to sustain its missile campaign rather than command-and-control nodes. With both a New York Times investigation and a US internal inquiry pointing to American responsibility for the killing of 175 schoolgirls in Minab, expect intensifying calls from the UN, UNICEF, and allied governments for accountability, potential emergency Security Council sessions, and significant domestic political pressure on the White House. Following the Interim Leadership Council’s decision to form a new Assembly of Experts to designate a successor Supreme Leader—complicated by Trump publicly stating he wants a say in Iran’s future leadership—watch for the council to announce a timeline or candidate shortlist, which could trigger factional infighting or regime instability. The Wall Street Journal reported the UAE is actively weighing a freeze of billions in Iranian assets, and with Sheikh Hamdan discussing the crisis directly with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, a coordinated Gulf financial move against Iran could be announced imminently, potentially severing one of Tehran’s last hard-currency lifelines. After Hezbollah’s sophisticated nine-missile ambush of the Givati Brigade, its public warning for Israeli border residents within five kilometers to evacuate, and Israeli military officials acknowledging Hezbollah has not yet deployed its full capabilities, a major Hezbollah offensive operation into northern Israel or a mass rocket barrage remains a serious near-term risk.

HEADLINES

Loyal subscribers: You remain behind the Paywall of Honor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to think and write for a living.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Like a “Special Military Operation?”

Worth watching:

ANALYSIS

Chris Alexander writes:

Moscow is hoping this new phase of war against Iran redirects allied attention away from Ukraine even further. While attacking Iran, the US continues to be unbelievably soft on Russia, which remains Iran’s principal defense partner. Washington is still trying to impose territorial concessions on Kyiv, as our essay (‘Withstanding Pressure’) noted on the eve of the first joint US/Israeli strikes. By cutting off military support for Ukraine and blocking Ukraine’s use of confiscated Russian assets, Washington is in effect helping Russia wage its war against Ukraine—ignoring the reality that this theater of war turned Iranian drones into a global threat that is now hitting US allies across the Gulf. By neglecting Russia’s intimate ties with Iran—which run from defense and intelligence-sharing to nuclear energy and support for terrorism—the Trump Administration is undermining prospects for democratic regime change in Tehran. The Trump Administration says its military operations against Iran will be disruptive for China, but makes no mention of the 20-year Comprehensive Security Partnership Treaty that Moscow signed with Tehran only last year. … The Trump Administration also seems indifferent to the longstanding solidarity among jihadist regimes in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. In fact, Trump’s 2020 deal with the Taliban was instrumental in returning terrorists to power in Kabul. Pakistan’s current chief of the army staff, field marshal Asim Munir, has reportedly visited the White House four times since June 2025, becoming perhaps the most unexpected and improbable of Trump’s new chums. … China, Pakistan and Russia all want to see an anti-American, Islamist regime remain in power in Tehran, with asymmetric capabilities that can disrupt the Middle East, Europe and other regions. US failure to recruit allies beyond Israel to this campaign make narrow, temporary military success the most likely outcome. Iranian hopes for a new regime may have to wait.

“The most dangerous man in the world.” Mojtaba Khamenei, a candidate to succeed his father as Iran’s supreme leader, is no reformer.

Gabi Mitchell: