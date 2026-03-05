The cover of Charlie Hebdo this week:

Never let it be said that Charlie Hebdo lacks guts. The cover was drawn by Laurent Sourisseau, who survived the 2015 massacre. (Entirely by accident, I walked on to the scene of that attack minutes after it happened. I will never forget it.)

NOTES

Robert Holley—whose article about US diplomacy and the Western Sahara conflict you read here a few days ago—sent me a note, earlier today, in response to the article by Israel’s former defense minister, General Yoav Gallant, that I published yesterday. Gallant, you’ll recall, urged the US and Israel to “finish the job.” The greatest risk now, he argued, was not escalation. It was stopping too soon. “Destroy the missile arsenal, eliminate the nuclear program, and let the Iranian people determine their own future.”

Bob read that and sent me this email:

The salient point here in all this self-congratulatory word salad is that you cannot change the regime with airstrikes. Putting the onus on an unarmed Iranian public to finish the job is not only impractical, but cynical and immoral. Its sets them up as the scapegoat for a predictable failure for not finishing what you started but never intended to finish yourself. It’s an unforgivable attempt to shift the blame for your inevitable failure on those who have already suffered the most from this horrific regime. Yeah, that’s a “no sale” here.

I replied to him: “If we rule the skies, can’t we stop them from massacring people? Or can’t Israel? We cannot leave this regime in power, not after this.”

“No,” he told me.

We cannot provide the kind of air cover that would allow unarmed protesters to topple a regime protected by hundreds of thousands of heavily armed revolutionary guards, soldiers, police, militias and other armed regime groups. I agree, leaving this regime in place after this is just buying future grief. But cotton shirts don’t stop bullets.

It’s a truism that you can’t change a regime through airpower, but if you’ve been listening to our podcasts recently, you’ll know that I’ve been wondering why, exactly, it can’t be done. After all, we can see what’s happening on the ground to a caterpillar’s-eye view. We have satellite coverage and surveillance planes in the sky. Our drone pilots in Nevada strike from great distances all the time. We control the skies. Why exactly can’t we announce that we’ll evaporate any guard, soldier, police, militia, or regime group who lifts a hand against the Iranian people? (Bob, by the way, served as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam war, so I reckoned he would actually know the answer to this question.)

He did:

Claire, I hardly know where to start. Drones, bombs, missile, etc. throw lethal shrapnel all over the place. Protestors and those gunning them down with automatic weapons fire are in very close proximity to one another. You don't dare aim a “precision guided munition” at a company of infantry shooting automatic weapons at a crowd of close-by protestors and not expect to kill scores or more of people on both sides. You simply cannot protect protesting crowds from their assailants from the air. It’s not a matter of what you can see from the air. Its that you don’t have weapons precise enough to separate friend from foe among anyone’s arsenal of drones, bombs, and missiles. Hope this helps. Bob

A few minutes later, he sent this:

Claire, back in my combat days as a US Army helicopter pilot I threw a lot of lethal ordnance from the air at targets on the ground. 2.75 inch folding fin aerial rockets with exploding warheads, 40 mm grenades from a repeating automatic launcher and 7.62 mm minigun rounds at variously either 2000 or 4000 rounds per minute. Close air support. Often in relatively close proximity of the US soldiers on the ground I was trying to assist. I lived in constant fear that my rockets, grenades or minigun rounds would go astray and hit the wrong target. And relatively speaking, I was pretty close to the ground in my helicopter with a good line of sight on what I was shooting at. I cannot imagine being asked to do that in an urban environment with crowds of thousands of protesters intermingling with their well-armed murderous oppressors. No way my fires could be made accurate enough for that, especially when those same oppressors were likely aiming a fair amount of their fire back at me. Defending urban protesters against their close order killers from the air is just not a doable proposition. Bob

So there you go. This leaves me to wonder: Has anyone in the US or the Israeli defense establishment got a better plan?

Which leads us to this: CIA working to arm Kurdish forces to spark uprising in Iran, sources say.