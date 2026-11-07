Claire—POLYCRISIS WATCH is an ongoing empirical test of the argument I made in this article: When the Polycrisis and the Omnishambles hit the Strait of Hormuz.

If the Strait remains obstructed, we risk of a global economic calamity. A cascade of disruptions to tightly coupled systems—shipping, refining, food, inflation, credit, government finances, and politics—could outpace the ability of markets and institutions to adapt, and an incompetent response to such a crisis could make matters considerably worse. Watch for the nightmare indicators: the unavailability of critical goods, at any price, and feedback loops in which multiple crises amplify each other.

David M Gordon and I have been keeping track of the evidence for and against this argument. POLYCRISIS WATCH is the result.

Claire: The midterms were so exhilarating that I had to compel myself, through sheer force of will, to return to the world as it is, rather than the world I hope to see. Trump is at the helm for another two years. The consequences of his malevolence and incompetence continue to percolate through the global economy. None of the crises we faced on November 2 have been solved simply by virtue of an election. Though I certainly hope the election will curb his very worst impulses, there are no guarantees that it will—and Democrats have plenty of bad impulses of their own.

On that point, a quick note: I would be very happy never again to hear the idiotic phrase, “end the war in Iran.’ You don’t end wars. You win them or you lose them. Vows to “end the war in Afghanistan” were vows to lose the war in Afghanistan. There is only one way to end a war without achieving victory, and that’s by surrendering.

When politicians and pundits on the right and the left alike say that “Trump must end the war in Iran,” they mean, “Trump must lose the war in Iran.” No one is explaining to Americans what the consequences of losing would be. The media is making no effort to explain it, so unsurprisingly, most Americans haven’t given it must thought:

Perhaps surrendering is the right strategy. I’m prepared to be convinced. But please, let’s discuss this honestly.

POLYCRISIS WATCH

RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA

Last night Russia fired 36 ballistic missiles and 172 strike drones, aiming all 36 ballistic missiles directly at Kyiv and the surrounding metropolitan region. Zelensky said the barrage was intended to force power blackouts ahead of planned US-backed trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. The strikes wounded nine people, including a child, hit the North Bridge and a kindergarten, and damaged high-voltage substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to central Ukraine.

Russian diesel tankers are aborting their voyages to the US because no one will buy Russian diesel. US companies are refusing to buy it because of the legal risks, having been warned, for example, by Mikie Sherrill that the deal violates the 2022 law banning Russian energy imports. Two tankers carrying Russian diesel to the US changed course mid-route, with one heading towards Brazil and the other to the Mediterranean.

The first Russian diesel shipment eventually set sail for the US in late October. The Greek-owned Agioi Fanendes loaded approximately 40,000 metric tons at Russia’s Primorsk port, heading towards New York. That was just 13 percent of the 300,000 metric tons Trump initially promised would be released immediately. Ukraine’s sanctions envoy Vladyslav Vlasiuk estimated that the cargo would cover less than two hours of US diesel consumption. Moscow later announced that three tankers were heading to the US, with a fourth expected to follow. Now, two of the three initially US-bound cargoes have changed course. … [Commodities analyst Matt] Smith said the remaining tanker could also divert because of uncertainty among US buyers over sanctions and regulatory risks. The developments come as US diesel inventories have fallen below 100 million barrels for the first time in more than two decades.

Claire: Tempting to think this is the direct result of the midterms, but US governors made it clear well before the vote that if you bought this stuff, you’d be prosecuted. Good for them.

Russia plots ways to exploit a weakened Trump after midterms:

After Trump and Putin reached a deal on Russian diesel supplies to the US in the run-up to the midterms, the Kremlin will look for ways to further ease American sanctions on Russia, a person close to the Kremlin said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive issues. The goal would be to persuade Trump that the US and Russia can do business together without first ending the war in Ukraine.

Iran and Russia are in talks over a deal to send S-400 air defense systems to Tehran, according to a “senior Iranian official.” Iran is “optimistic” that Putin will at last deliver the system it’s been seeking for years. The official also says Russia and Iran are talking about building Da new gas pipeline between Russia and Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, sent Mohsen Rezaei, his security chief, to the Kremlin on Thursday with a personal letter whose central demand, according to the official, was the supply of the weapon. The negotiations over a deal contradict claims by Donald Trump that Russia is not helping Iran “at all.” … Iran is known to have cut a number of recent deals with Russia for the supply of weapons. They appear to be part of long-term plans to survive a war with the US and preserve the Islamic Republic. … Iranian officials were presented with proposals for surviving war with the US, including strengthening military ties with Russia. Confidential documents show how security officials drew up recommendations to build “strategic relations, especially military ones, with independent global powers such as China and Russia” able to blunt American pressure. The recommendations were produced by a secret committee of the Iranian parliament before the US and Israel started the war on Iran in February, and focused on bolstering “air defense, missiles and drones.” The fresh request for S-400s is crucial to Iran’s defense policy. US and Israeli strikes have destroyed its air defenses. … Moscow has dangled such sales for years while stopping short of delivery, wary of rupturing ties with Israel and the region, analysts and regional officials said. Analysts say Russia may be reluctant to part with the systems for its own reasons. Its air defenses are under sustained strain from Ukrainian long-range drone and missile attacks on refineries, airbases and other sites, leaving Moscow little to spare, regardless of Tehran’s desire for its most capable batteries.

Russian S-400s would force US and Israeli planners to reassess how they would protect strike aircraft and supporting tankers:

An operational S-400 battery could restore some long-range air denial over a priority sector, but protecting Tehran, dispersed nuclear facilities, and the Gulf coast would demand overlapping coverage, reliable track sharing, and enough interceptors for repeated engagements. The reported development matters immediately for strategic signaling, since Tehran can demonstrate its intent to rebuild air defenses while Moscow retains discretion over whether to commit scarce hardware, technical support, and missile stocks to another theater. A deployment would matter most to US and Israeli planners where persistent radar coverage and credible interceptor stocks forced supporting aircraft to operate farther away, reducing time available for surveillance, electronic support or refueling for a strike package. Around the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian battery could increase risks for maritime support aircraft if it maintained usable tracks over approaches to the waterway, an effect dependent on terrain, aircraft altitude and the survival of coastal sensors.

Claire: Despite all the annoying ads, the article above is an excellent explanation of the strategic significance of a transfer like this.

Russia has arranged to supply Iran with 90 launchers for advanced guided missiles, according to defense industry document obtained by Dallas Analytics, a Ukrainian private intelligence firm. They show plans to supply Iran with launchers for the LMUR, a guided missile fired from attack helicopters which Russian forces have used extensively against Ukrainian targets.

Russia has also offered to deploy a squadron of Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighters to protect Tehran, defense analyst Babak Taghvaee claims, citing sources in the Iranian Air Force.

TWO CHOKEPOINTS, ONE ENERGY SHOCK

The Saudis asked the Houthis what it would take to arrive at a negotiated halt to the hostilities that are threatening Red Sea shipping. The answer: US$51 billion.

The Houthis’ demand for cash raises the threat of the kingdom repeatedly being blackmailed in the future, said Maged Al-Madhaji, a Yemeni analyst and a co-founder of a think tank called the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies. “The Houthis are demanding a great deal, and in my assessment, the financial element may be the least significant concern for the Saudis,” Al-Madhaji said. “The bigger problem is establishing a precedent whereby the group can escalate militarily whenever it wants additional concessions or money.”

Claire: Exactly. If the deal was, “You give us US$51 billion, and we give you peace forever,” it would make sense to pay it. But obviously, it doesn’t. It means being blackmailed until the end of time.

Trump said the US had carried out limited strikes on Iran, targeting an air defense system. Iranian media reported that two missiles struck Qeshm Island.

The US military is setting up a task force to tighten efforts to keep Tehran from moving advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and the Caspian.

The State Department is offering a reward of up to US$20 million and the possibility of relocation to anyone who can provide information about Iran’s nuclear program. Rewards for Justice, dedicated to gathering information on terrorism and hostile foreign operations, issued a new offer for information, including nuclear facilities, equipment, and personnel.

Qatar’s prime minister, according to Al Jazeera, said Qatar’s efforts to mediate between the US and Iran were preventing escalation. He said the US remains willing to negotiate even after the midterms:

The report was bolstered by Arab News in Saudi Arabia, which said that the US and Iran are “edging toward a potential breakthrough in efforts to end their war, with Tehran showing a willingness to discuss issues related to its nuclear program that were previously off the table,” according to a diplomat with knowledge of the talks.

Iran is stepping up its diplomacy in the wake of Trump’s midterm defeat. It submitted a new nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar,, sought Russian support, and spoke to regional powers:

For Tehran, the election results have raised the prospect of negotiating with a politically weakened president, although Iranian officials continue to insist on concrete concessions before relaxing their grip on the Strait of Hormuz. … Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei traveled to Moscow, where he delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rezaei told Iranian state television that Khamenei had wanted the message conveyed to Putin as soon as possible. He did not disclose its contents. According to Rezaei, Putin condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran, including strikes on its nuclear facilities, and offered Russian assistance in ending the war. “He believed this was an unjust war and that it should end as soon as possible,” Rezaei said. “He said, ‘We are ready to cooperate in any way we can to help end the war.’” Rezaei said Putin welcomed recent consultations among four regional countries in Tehran and supported a security framework that would exclude outside powers. “Like our Chinese friends, we believe there should be regional arrangements and that foreign countries should not interfere in the region’s security,” Rezaei quoted Putin as saying. Rezaei’s involvement may also indicate a willingness among influential figures in Iran’s security establishment to explore a negotiated settlement. … The breadth of the diplomatic activity suggests that discussions extend beyond Iran’s foreign ministry to senior figures in its security and political establishment, although Tehran’s willingness to compromise remains unclear. The central obstacle is the sequence of concessions. Iran wants Washington to meet its demands before substantive nuclear discussions can proceed, while the United States has yet to indicate whether it will accept those conditions.

“Opportunity or trap? Vance’s Iran war remarks divide Tehran.” Iranian pundits aren’t sure whether they’re seeing evidence of tensions within the Trump administration or an effort to lure Tehran into a disadvantageous deal.

Claire: I’ve often thought that our enemies must be going half mad trying to figure out the objective of this cunning American pretense of abject incoherence and idiocy. There’s no way they could take it at face value that one day, the Americans woke up and decided to commit strategic suicide. Somewhere in Beijing, a man who has spent thirty years studying the United States is being asked, for the third time that morning, whether he’s sure he’s translated correctly. A committee in Moscow has spent six months trying to determine what we got in exchange for something we gave away in a fit of pique. A colonel has been demoted for attributing to Russian intelligence a series of successes far beyond its operational capacity. Meanwhile, the handlers of the mole North Korea finally managed to plant in the White House are scheduling his execution unless he sends back something plausible …