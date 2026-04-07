The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Peter Marschel's avatar
Peter Marschel
10h

Bravo. Nothing to add to this, you said exactly what is necessary.

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Geoff Coupe's avatar
Geoff Coupe
10h

It's no use appealing to Vance - he's too busy slagging off bureaucrats in Brussels and interfering in Hungary's election...

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