If Nixon Had Gone to DelhiWhy you should read The DispatchClaire BerlinskiNov 11, 2025∙ Paid16144SharePresident Nixon shaking hands with Chou EnLai standing at the foot of the Air Force One stair ramp, while Pat Nixon and Chinese officials stand nearby, February 21, 1972 Nixon White House Photographs, 1/20/1969 - 8/9/1974 Collection: White House Photo Office Collection (Nixon Administration), 1/20/1969 - 8/9/1974 - https://catalog.archives.gov/id/66394264Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext