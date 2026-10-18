That’s so weird.
That’s the second very weird Substack glitch I’ve experienced today. The first was more serious: It lost my whole draft. Is anyone else having issues?
Anyway, the symposium starts in 56 minutes. Be there or be squa.
That’s so weird.
That’s the second very weird Substack glitch I’ve experienced today. The first was more serious: It lost my whole draft. Is anyone else having issues?
Anyway, the symposium starts in 56 minutes. Be there or be squa.
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I've never joined a symposium before. What happens? Will there be booze! Paris Baguettes? Eau de Champagnon?
Ahhh, mon petite minou.