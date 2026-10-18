The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Spin Owsley's avatar
Spin Owsley
Oct 18

I've never joined a symposium before. What happens? Will there be booze! Paris Baguettes? Eau de Champagnon?

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Ronald Richards's avatar
Ronald Richards
Oct 18

Ahhh, mon petite minou.

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