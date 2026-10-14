This Sunday, October 18, at our usual 4:30 p.m. Paris time, we’ll be joined by Christy Quirk to ask a question that’s a lot less academic than one would wish: How do electoral autocracies fall?

You may remember Christy from this podcast:

I’ll copy my introduction from those show notes (since I don’t remember her finding it objectionable):

Christy Quirk is a more cosmopolitan globalist than most. I met her in Istanbul about twenty years ago, where I discovered she had an interesting job: She’s a public opinion research consultant who specializes in emerging and declining democracies, which means she conducts opinion research in places absolutely no one else will go. She’s polled Liberians to learn what they think about water and sanitation. She’s polled Tanzanians to better understand their views on road safety. She’s polled Sri Lankans to see how they feel about their justice system, and Indonesians to assess their views of tobacco. Her work in the former Soviet states is especially interesting. From her website:

… After an early career in Warsaw in 1991, Quirk Global Strategies started working in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2004 and Ukraine in 2006. Few western consultants have the depth and breadth of experience measuring and using Ukrainian public opinion as Christine Quirk. She has conducted hundreds of focus groups, interviews and surveys on topics as diverse as emerging political forces, LGBTQI, Russian disinformation, women in politics and transitional justice in support of advocacy campaigns. She has worked in nearly every Oblast and continues to consult with clients, despite the challenges presented by the Russian invasion. Based in Europe, we are attuned to political developments on the continent and conveniently located for easy travel. Throughout the war, QGS has also been working on innovative ways to understand public opinion in Belarus without putting respondents or field staff at risk. We have been also keeping close tabs on the dynamics shaping Russia, Poland and Serbia as well as the Caucasus. Change is coming. Quirk Global Strategies can help you understand and be ready for new opportunities.

She’s done a poll in every place that’s pinned.

She also wrote this excellent article for the Cosmopolitan Globalist:

The essays she’s written and published on her website make for good reading, too, as does her Substack.

Christy has spent her career working, among other things, on elections, civil society, democratic institutions, and political transitions in Central and Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. For our discussion, she proposes looking in particular at Hungary and Serbia—the former a case study in the defeat of an entrenched autocratic incumbent, the latter, a live case study of activists trying to convert a protest movement into the ousting of an autocrat.

In April, after sixteen years in power, Viktor Orbán lost an election to Péter Magyar, whose Tisza party won a two-thirds majority in parliament. Orbán had spent years tilting the political system in his favor, gaining control of Hungary’s media, institutions, and patronage networks. Many—including me—began to suspect that once an illiberal regime became that entrenched, it would never be evicted. But Orbán’s fortress turned out not to be impregnable after all. This is an extremely important fact.

Why? What causes an electoral autocracy to break? Is it economic failure? Corruption? Generational change? A charismatic opposition figure? Elite defections? Protest? A sufficiently broad opposition coalition? An election system that preserves just enough genuine competition? All or some combination of the above?

And once such a government loses, how much of the system it built survives?

One week after our symposium, Serbia will hold a snap parliamentary election. This follows nearly two years of anti-corruption protests led by Serbian students. They began in November 2024, when a railway-station canopy at Novi Sad collapsed and killed sixteen people. They rapidly became a challenge to the whole rotten political system, one with all the classic features of a hybrid regime: massive corruption, media capture, the intimidation of the opposition, the systematic erosion of meaningful democratic competition, and alignment with Russia.

Aleksandar Vučić has dominated Serbian politics for twelve years as president or prime minister. He’s now resigned the presidency, seeking to return to power as prime minister. Against him are the student-led movement and a pro-Europe opposition alliance. Serbia is about to see for itself: After years of democratic erosion, can Serbian elections be meaningful enough to produce a genuine transfer of power?

The larger questions apply far beyond either country: Is there a formula for causing an electoral autocracy to crack? When the institutions have been captured, when and how do elections matter? What distinguishes a ceremonial opposition movement from one capable of defeating an entrenched regime? How much do protests matter? How much does elite defection matter? What has to happen before public anger becomes political organization? When do protests become votes? What turns a fragmented opposition into a coalition broad enough to win? How much do election monitors, independent media, civil society organization, and foreign pressure matter? How can citizens find and exploit the remaining openings in a political system whose rulers have spent years narrowing them? What can we learn from countries that have spent years in the gray zone between democracy and dictatorship?

These are the questions we’ll put to Christy on Sunday. She knows the answers—better, in fact, than anyone else I know. Come prepared to ask her the questions you would ask if you had the rare opportunity to sit down with someone who has spent decades closely watching fragile democratic institutions succeed, decay, and (occasionally) surprise.

NB: We won’t be discussing the US midterms. Everyone is sick to death of talking about them, including Christy.

READING

Christy sent me this perfect—and perfectly-organized—reading list (which I appreciate greatly). It’s organized around four themes: the theory of competitive authoritarianism; the Hungarian case; the Serbian case; and election observation. Many of you are already familiar with the literature on competitive authoritarianism, especially because I’ve written about it so many times, but even so, have a look at it to refresh your memories. (And if you’re not familiar with it, of course, it’s essential reading, not just for this symposium but for this century.)

I. What is Competitive Authoritarianism? (Other terms for this include hybrid regime, illiberal democracy, or the phrase I’ve often used—New Caesarism.)

II. Hungary: Electoral Manipulation, Opposition Victory, and Democratic Renewal

III. Serbia: Corruption, Student Mobilization, and an Upcoming Election

IV. Election Observation Reports

These document the structural advantages, media biases, misuses of public resources, and pressures on voters that make these contests formally electoral but substantively unequal. If you don’t have time to read every word closely, that’s fine, but please skim everything, or ask ChatGPT to summarize it. Make sure you know enough about every item on this list that if I ask you about it, you can fake it.

STUDY QUESTIONS

What distinguishes an electoral autocracy or competitive authoritarian regime from an ordinary democracy with a dominant governing party? Which tools matter most in entrenching incumbents: media control, patronage, electoral engineering, misuse of state resources, intimidation, or something else? Why did previous Hungarian opposition efforts fail where Péter Magyar and Tisza succeeded in 2026? How much of Hungary’s turnover should be attributed to Magyar personally, and how much to structural conditions such as corruption, economic dissatisfaction, elite defection, or institutional fatigue? What role does corruption play as a mobilizing issue? Is it uniquely capable of uniting otherwise ideologically disparate voters? When do mass protests translate into electoral change, and when do they dissipate without changing the distribution of political power? What does Serbia’s student movement have that earlier Serbian opposition movements lacked, if anything? How should opposition movements balance ideology with coalition building? When do demands for ideological purity (or just decency) become electorally self-defeating? How important are election observers and international institutions when the main distortions don’t take place on election day so much as they do in the months and years before it? What lessons from Hungary might apply Serbia? Which are too dependent on Hungary’s particular institutions, political culture, and opposition? If an opposition defeats an entrenched authoritarian incumbent, what should it prioritize? Restoring institutional neutrality, changing electoral rules, reforming media ownership, prosecuting corruption, stabilizing the economy, or avoiding the appearance of engaging in victor’s justice? Can the techniques that defeat electoral autocrats be used by illiberal opposition movements? In other words, are we discussing a strategy uniquely suited to a squeezed and beleaguered liberal opposition, or is it a strategy for defeating incumbents, generally?

Please also come with at least one question of your own for Christy. (I’ll be asking you, so have these at the ready.)

Note: This time, we’ll be playing the “You’re muted” game. Anyone who forgets to unmute before speaking will receive a strong electric shock. Anyone who forgets to mute when not speaking will receive two. This is part of an ongoing research program whose results I expect to publish in a prestigious peer-reviewed journal under the title: Can large Zoom calls be improved through operant conditioning? Behavior modification in a mid-sized symposium population. The preliminary hypothesis is that repeated exposure to painful electrical stimuli will dramatically reduce both “You’re muted” incidents and the group’s exposure to bizarre and prolonged domestic soundscapes.

Participants with pacemakers or implanted defibrillator should notify me in advance so that I can adjust the voltage accordingly.

(Yes, I do plan to shock myself, too, if I screw up. Science is science.)