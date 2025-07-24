By Robert Zubrin

It’s unclear whether the change of heart Trump recently exhibited about arming Ukraine was sincere. But if he is hesitating owing to the advice of pro-Moscow and isolationist voices in his administration who have told him that Ukraine cannot win and the United States has no compelling interest in securing Ukraine’s victory, he has been misled. Ukraine can win, and America would gain enormously by helping it to secure victory. Conversely, if Ukraine loses, the United States will suffer severe strategic harm.

If we achieve victory by giving Ukraine what it requires to repel the invasion, we would, first and foremost, restore deterrence, which has been dangerously undermined by the aggression-tolerant policies of the Obama, Trump-1, and Biden administrations. When Russia signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, it made a promise to respect Ukraine’s borders not just to Ukraine, but to the United States and the United Kingdom, as well. The Kremlin’s overt violation of that a…