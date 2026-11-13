How Replaceable is Jensen Huang?

Note: Dan and I recorded this yesterday. Shortly afterward, Jensen Huang resigned, making it clear that I had no idea what I was talking about. It seems he’s more replaceable than I thought.

How much of Nvidia’s success can be assigned to Jensen Huang? Dan is skeptical about the cult of the indispensable CEO. I think there’s something to be said for the man who repeatedly bet the company and got it right. We ask how Huang could have been so stupid and whether it’s a great idea for the entire economy to depend so much on one company, particularly if the company depends so much on one man, particularly if it’s a man who can’t recognize a Chinese honeypot even when she has “CHINESE HONEYPOT” all but stenciled on her forehead.

Then we turn to Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s latest benighted trip to Moscow. How did talks about ending Russia’s war in Ukraine somehow become talks about the future of European security? (And why was Trump discussing this without the Europeans?) We also discuss…