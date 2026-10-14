I thought I had sent this out yesterday afternoon. But apparently, I didn’t. It may need updating, but I think I’ll just send it now rather than rewriting it; if anything turns out to require revision, I’ll let you know.

Earlier today, I received this note from a friend, who asked that I not name him.

Claire, I’m in Kyiv. Last night the city was hit by six Russian ballistic missiles with no air raid alert. Happened a little after 10 pm. Six really loud explosions over the space of a minute or two. See attached Telegram note. Trump has stopped US early warning. Please publish this.

The reporting on this is confusing. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha, Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the US. He said the air raid alert was delayed because Russia had deployed S-400 missiles.

This is possible, too. The S-400 was designed to be an air defense system to intercept incoming missiles, not to strike ground targets, but Russia has repurposed them, extended their range, and significantly expanded their strike capabilities. They’re especially difficult to intercept owing to their speed and the limited number of systems capable of engaging them

I don’t know which story is correct. I do know that whether or not we’ve cut off the early warning, we’re proposing to pay for those missiles—and for missiles and drones aimed at our bases and troops in the Middle East.

Since Monday evening, Russia has attacked Ukraine with jet-powered drones, loitering munitions, and ballistic missiles. An apartment building in Kharkiv was destroyed, killing four innocent people and wounding another 41.

Ukraine has been observing Trump’s so-called energy ceasefire since Trump’s announcement. Russia, however, has continued attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure without losing a beat.

Here’s how our ally celebrated his 74th birthday:

A Russian missile has killed 22 people including five children in an apartment block in northern Ukraine, destroying 30 flats as families slept. Three of the children were one-year-olds in the attack on Pryluky, east of Kyiv, early on Wednesday, and one of the boys died with his mother and grandmother, officials said. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said it was one of Russia’s “most vile strikes,” and suggested the Russian military had carried it out as a “birthday gift” to Vladimir Putin, who turned 74 on Wednesday.

Note: Our ally is indeed fond of killing people on his birthday; it’s the date of his most infamous assassinations.

… Across the country, the death toll on Wednesday climbed to 28, as Russian strikes claimed two lives in the capital, two in Kremenchuk, and two more in Oleksandriya. More than 430 apartments and private homes were damaged and dozens of people were injured in the attack on the central city of Kremenchuk, the regional leader said.

Having noticed that Americans don’t like the idea of sending our taxpayer dollars to Russia so it can kill our troops in the Middle East, Trump decided to make the problem go away by magic:

(By the way, he’s not lying. He genuinely believes that if he says it isn’t happening, it isn’t happening.)

Of course, we do know about it. Everyone on the planet—except for the president of the United States—knows about it. It’s not a secret. In The Diplomat, Stephen J. Blank sums up what we know, and know for sure:

Russia is transmitting satellite intelligence about the location and movement of American troops, ships, and aircraft. Iran used this intelligence to strike US bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia and may also have obtained Russian intelligence to strike at secret CIA installations. Second, Moscow is making good Iranian drone losses, having helped Iran restock about 60 percent of its losses, often with improved versions of drones Iran sent to Russia. Russia also gives Iran tactical guidance on drone use, e.g. how many drones Iran should use and from what altitudes it should shoot. Thus, Iran benefits from Russian lessons in Ukraine. Third, Russia’s “Caspian Express” has become a major logistical lifeline for Iran. Lastly, Russia provides diplomatic support for Iran. China and possibly Russia are selling Iran shoulder-fired air missile defenses, MANPADS. Chinese engines power the Russian drones sent to Iran, which reportedly also incorporate Chinese radio modems and cameras. China also has recently closed a deal to sell Iran supersonic anti-ship missiles with a range up to 290 km to deter or strike US vessels. Likewise, Chinese entities provide chemical precursors and dual-use items for Iran’s ballistic missile program. Chinese entities are also reportedly loading Iranian vessels with the solid rocket-fuel precursor, sodium perchlorate, and may be preparing to supply spare parts and missile components. Iran also has military-grade access to China’s Beidou satellite navigation system and China has given Iran geospatial intelligence through state-affiliated commercial satellite companies.

None of this is a secret:

Everyone else in the US government sure seems to know about it:

Russia is providing Iran intelligence to target US forces, officials say The targeting information has included the locations of American warships and aircraft in the Middle East.

Russia is providing Iran with intelligence about the locations and movements of American troops, ships and aircraft, according to multiple people familiar with US intelligence reporting on the issue.

Russia has been expanding its intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran, providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology to aid Tehran’s targeting of US forces in the region, people familiar with the matter said.

Trump has genuinely convinced himself that none of this is happening.

By the way, does anyone remember this?

“Who the hell ever heard of that one,” indeed.

Don’t minimize the significance of the deal because the amount of diesel involved is trivial. That’s not the point. It’s worth about US$4.5 billion: the cost of 90,000 drones or 2,000 ballistic missiles. That’s enough to kill thousands of Ukrainians. They may well kill thousands of American troops.

Much worse is the destruction of the sanctions regime. If the US doesn’t abide by it, do you imagine countries with significantly bigger economic problems will? Countries that don’t border Russia and don’t have troops in the Gulf, but do have restive, rioting citizens who are fed up with stratospheric fuel prices?

Then there’s the brazen lawlessness. Does anyone care anymore? Or have we given up entirely on the rule of law? It is illegal for Americans to buy fuel from Russia. Three weeks ago, Trump signed into law another bill designed to allow the US to crack down on countries that evade sanctions on the Russian energy section. This is (yet another) impeachable offense, and clearly so.

As usual, I’ve heard nothing from Democrats explaining to Americans why, exactly, this is such a disaster and a betrayal, not just of Ukrainians, but of Americans. Why are they so hopeless at this?

Democrats, if you’d like to know what to say, I asked ChatGPT to write a speech for you. Below is the result. It’s written in the bland style you favor, and it’s simple enough that a five-year-old could understand it. It’s better than anything I’ve heard from you so far, so please use it:

My fellow Americans: President Trump has made a deal that rewards Vladimir Putin for continuing his war against Ukraine. He wants you to believe he did it for you. You deserve to know what you are getting, what he is giving away, and who stands to profit. Farmers deserve affordable diesel. Truckers deserve to earn a living. Families deserve to buy groceries and heat their homes without wondering which other necessities they must sacrifice. Those needs are real. The president’s responsibility to meet them is real. But look at what he has offered you. The first Russian shipment he announced contains less diesel than America’s transport sector consumes in a single day. Putin gets relief from American sanctions. Americans get an uncertain promise about their fuel bills. And the price of this agreement extends far beyond the price of diesel. Russia’s energy revenues sustain its war against Ukraine and Europe. Its missiles and drones are striking homes and civilian infrastructure. Its campaign against electricity and heating makes ordinary life a struggle for survival. Our president is opening a source of revenue for this criminal government. And while he offers relief to Russia, his administration has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and weapons sales to Ukraine unless it stops attacking Russian refineries. Consider what that means. Ukraine has found a way to damage the infrastructure supporting the invasion. Washington is threatening to deprive Ukraine of essential assistance unless it protects that infrastructure. Intelligence gives people time to take shelter. It helps soldiers survive and defend their country. Threatening to withhold it is coercion with human lives at stake. A president concerned about farmers’ fuel bills owes us an explanation for why his solution requires threatening the people Putin is bombing. This policy gives Washington a stake in keeping Russian refineries functioning. It aligns American pressure with Russia’s demand that Ukraine stop damaging its war economy. That is a betrayal of Ukraine. It also endangers Americans. Russia has provided Iran with targeting information and technical support for attacks on American targets in the Gulf. So when this administration strengthens Russia, it helps our enemies target our forces. Think of an American sailor aboard a ship in the Gulf. Think of a service member at a base within reach of Iranian drones. They have a right to expect their commander in chief to confront the governments helping target them. Every member of Congress who says we must support our troops should explain how giving Moscow greater resources serves that obligation. Before making that concession, what alternatives did the president pursue? We already buy fuel from Canada. Canada is an established supplier to the Northeast. Its capacity is finite, but the trading relationships and delivery routes already exist. Before giving Putin sanctions relief, Trump must tell Americans what additional supplies he sought from Canada and other friendly producers, what they could deliver, and why he chose this bargain instead. There is another question Americans deserve to have answered: who stands to make money? The New York Times has reported that negotiations with Russia include a multibillion-dollar transaction involving Lukoil’s assets. Prospective participants include business groups with ties to Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff’s family. Putin raised the proposal himself. Americans are struggling with their bills while these well-connected investors pursue enormous commercial opportunities. The power to grant sanctions relief belongs to the American government. It isn’t a private asset that politically connected people can trade for access to a dictator’s business opportunities. And the president must obey the law. In 2022, Congress banned imports of Russian energy products. It established specific conditions for ending that prohibition: an agreement accepted by Ukraine for Russian withdrawal and an end to hostilities, no immediate Russian military threat to NATO members, and recognition of Ukrainians’ right to choose their own government. It also required congressional consultation and review. Those conditions concern Russia’s conduct. They do not disappear because the president wants a deal. Senators from both parties say this administration has acted contrary to the statute and failed to provide the required explanation. Congress must enforce the law it passed. Beyond the immediate transaction, consider what our allies are learning. They see a country fighting an invasion being pressured to protect its invader’s refineries. They see commercial opportunities entering negotiations that should concern sovereignty, security, and human lives. They have reason to ask whether an American commitment will survive the next bargain offered to our president. America benefits enormously from countries willing to share intelligence, provide access, contribute forces, and stand beside us. When they lose confidence in our word, we lose something that money cannot quickly replace. And our adversaries are learning, too. They are watching to see whether aggression brings punishment—or whether they can hold out until the American president needs something they can sell. That lesson will shape the next crisis. We should negotiate for peace. But peace requires commitments that can be enforced. It requires an aggressor to change its behavior. Americans should demand an energy policy that offers measurable relief while protecting their security. To our farmers and truckers: your hardship deserves competent action, not exploitation as an excuse to finance aggression. To our service members: your lives must count more than the business prospects of the president’s associates. To the Ukrainian people: your survival must never be a bargaining chip in an American election. The president holds enormous power in trust for this country. He owes us loyalty to its interests, obedience to its laws, and an honest account of whose interests this deal serves. We must demand all three.

It’s not what I would write, but it’s better than what you’re writing, which seems to be “nothing.”

By the way: Russians have been complaining that low-quality diesel is destroying their equipment. Good luck to Americans who put it in their tractors.

Meanwhile, Russian drones struck merchant ships—again—off the coast of Bulgaria. One of them sunk, and 11 sailors are missing. Insurance premiums and trade risks are rising.

And Russia continues to starve Oleshky:

… There have been no food deliveries by road since June, when a delivery driver hit a mine and died. “For the past two months, people have been eating grass,” said a resident who escaped the town on foot on Wednesday. … “To blow up on a mine or die of hunger? People from Oleshky are forced to choose between two deaths.”

Eating grass. In the heart of Europe. In 2026.

In other news:

Cocaine boatmen are being blown up by US airstrikes, but the drugs keep flowing from Colombia:

In the remote Colombian smuggling hub of La Guajira, locals say a year of US airstrikes has left behind wrecked vessels and bodies, but done little to stop cocaine-laden speedboats from heading out to sea.

The article presumes we know, for sure, that the boats were carrying cocaine. We do not. But clearly, the policy has had no effect on cocaine trafficking:

The residents, officials, and trafficking experts who spoke—mostly on condition of anonymity for security reasons—said the strikes had failed to curb boat departures from this impoverished region, where a complex ecosystem of criminal groups controls the cocaine trade, and smuggling remains one of the few reliable ways to earn a living. When the drug-running boatmen—known here as lancheros or choferes (chauffeurs)—are arrested or die, the traffickers who coordinate the business simply “get new ones,” said a longtime state official who travels frequently around La Guajira. “Only the families of the dead feel it. The rest do not.” The official said she has seen no letup in the flow of speedboats from the peninsula over the past year—an observation echoed by many others.

The Wall Street Journal reported today that record cocaine supplies continue reaching the United States. The prices are falling, in fact, and the purity of the supply is exceptionally high. Traffickers have adapted: They’re concealing cocaine in modules attached to freighter hulls, moving shipments through the waterways of the Amazon, and keeping speedboats close to the Colombian coastline to evade strikes.

This corroborates what the Washington Post reported in July: DEA assessments found that the strikes have had no effect on US cocaine supply or prices.

But it wouldn’t matter even if the policy resulted in a notable diminishment of narcotics trafficking. Trafficking cocaine is not a capital crime, and even if it were, the word for killing someone who poses no immediate threat to you—without a trial—is murder. They are murdering people, wantonly, and doing so without securing any measurable improvement in the problem the policy is meant to solve. So why do they keep killing people? Because, as Dirty Harry once said, they like it.

If you think Trump isn’t psychopathic enough to kill you, you’re mistaken. He’s indifferent to human life. He likes killing people. This includes Americans. He’s becoming more deranged by the day. And he has the unilateral authority to launch 3,600 nuclear weapons. These murders are crucial evidence that the chain of command will indeed carry out illegal orders, even when they’re obviously illegal and obviously obscene.

I know I keep bringing this up. That’s because right now, it is the single most important fact in the world.