Have you seen this man?

Something weird has happened. On Tuesday, I wrote to the Canadian diplomat Chris Alexander to ask if he’d like to be the guest of honor at our symposium today. He wrote back immediately: “Yes! I would be delighted. I will be in Edmonton but give me the time and I will make it work.”

I was thrilled, because he’s the perfect guest to discuss the weird rumors we’ve been hearing about Putin recently. Chris, you may recall, was the Deputy Director for Russia of the Eastern Europe Division of Canada’s Foreign Service. He was a political minister at the Canadian embassy in Moscow, and he’s spent about as much time with Putin as any Westerner has. He has a superb feel for Kremlin intrigue. (He was also Canada’s ambassador to Afghanistan—another topic well worth discussing with him.)

I wrote back right away, sending him the meeting information and telling him how much I looked forward to it. “What shall we title the symposium,” I asked, “and what would you suggest as a reading assignment? Shall we focus on Russia and your ‘Under the Carpet’ essay?

I haven’t heard a word from him since.

I’ve emailed. I’ve sent messages in the chat. Nothing. He hasn’t posted on Substack since then, either.

I kept saying to myself, “Well, he must be busy. I’m sure I’ll hear from him before the weekend.” I wondered if I should just send out an invitation with my own reading list and study questions, but we hadn’t even confirmed the topic of the symposium. So I waited. But yesterday passed without a word.

Now, it is Sunday, and I am officially worried about Chris.

This is strange, right? Is it silly for me to worry?

I’m not sure what to do. I think I’m just going to invite you to the symposium and trust that he simply overlooked my messages. He’ll probably remember that he’s supposed to join us today, search his mail, see that I’ve been trying to reach him, and feel sheepish. (That’s exactly the hypothesis to which you should default if I don’t answer your mail promptly, by the way. I miss messages all the time. One day, I’ll fail to reply to a message in a timely way because I’m dead. But until then, assume that I’m fine and I just overlooked your email.)

We can figure out what we’ll talk about on the fly, right? Whatever he wants to talk about, it will be interesting. So definitely come. But if he doesn’t show up, I’ll grow formally very worried. I guess I’ll start phoning hospitals in Edmonton to see if anyone’s mysteriously fallen out of a window or shown up with a case of Novichok poisoning. (I’m not sure whether I should make light of this. It will look awful if something like that has actually happened. But that’s very unlikely, right?)

So do join us, today at 4:30 pm Paris time, for a mystery symposium with Chris Alexander or a strategy session in which we try to figure out what could have happened to him.

Obviously, there’s no reading requirement this week. But if you’d like to prepare anyway, why not watch our podcasts with him, if you haven’t already?

I’ll let you know right away if I hear from him.

Meanwhile, if anyone has been in touch with him, could you please let me know that he’s okay?

The Zoom link, as usual, is below the paywall.