Over the weekend, so many people on Substack wrote so many things that I found interesting that if I were to cross-post them all, I’d flood your email inboxes. So I decided to put them all in one email, instead. All of the following articles are worth your time.

The fact of this is notable: Substack is now a much better place for news analysis than any legacy newspaper, and certainly a better place to learn about the world than Twitter, TikTok, or similar social media sites.

Substack still requires curation, of course. There are far more bad newsletters than good ones, which is to be expected. But if you read the following newsletters, you’ll be quite well-informed.

I don’t endorse every opinion, but I thought a wide spectrum of views might interest you.