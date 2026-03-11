SUMMARY

The Israeli Air Force completed another wave of strikes against dozens of Iranian regime infrastructure targets across Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz. Targets included an IRGC headquarters responsible for drone operations, nuclear laboratories in Tehran, a missile production and storage site in Isfahan, and air defense systems. A second IRGC flagship vessel was destroyed at the port of Bandar Abbas.

The US simultaneously struck Iranian military industry facilities, including underground missile sites and UAV production facilities, using B-2 bombers.

The IRGC launched Wave 37 of Operation True Promise 4, which Iranian officials described as the heaviest strike package of the war. They fired Khorramshahr ballistic missiles with 2-ton warheads at US bases and Israeli territory. Four successive Iranian missile barrages targeted central Israel.

Iranian forces struck US bases across the Gulf, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Arifjan in Kuwait, and facilities in Bahrain and the UAE. A cargo ship was set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz and a container ship was struck near Ras al-Khaimah. Iran also launched fresh attacks against Gulf Arab countries, with missile sirens sounding in Dubai and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia destroyed two drones over its eastern region. Kuwait's National Guard shot down six drones, and an Iranian drone struck a residential building in Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight others.