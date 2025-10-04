Some of you have asked what happened to GLOBAL EYES. Here’s the answer.

I initially decided that GLOBAL EYES should have the same structure every time. Every edition would have (at least) five items from each region of the world—AFRICA, AMERICAS, ASIA, EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST—and I’d put a special emphasis on choosing items from the foreign-language press, as translated by Google or ChatGPT, because these were the items, and that was the perspective, you’d be unlikely to see elsewhere.

Then, because I think it’s especially important to know what people in Russia and China are saying, I added two more sections, the DAILY BAT and THE CCP DESPAIRS OF YOU, with at least one translated item each from the Russian and Chinese media. (I threw in SPIRITUAL THOUGHTS FROM THE AYATOLLAHS, an Iranian media bonus, from time to time, but I never fully committed to it.) Later, given the enormity of the news, I added a RUSSIA-UKRAINE section—and then an ISRAEL-GAZA section. (And the ANIMAL OF THE DAY to f…