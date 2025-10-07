According to my statistics, only two of you checked the new GLOBAL EYES blog yesterday, and none of you looked at it today.

I feared as much. It’s tricky to remember, isn’t it?

Still, many of you said that you’d very much like a GLOBAL EYES blog. So I’ll try reminding you of it a few times before giving up. The link is here:

You can also find it by going to the CG home page and clicking on the GLOBAL EYES tab:

Check it out, let me know what you think, and tell me whether you reckon you’ll ever remember to look at it again.

I figure no one will remember to read it. That’s too bad, because it’s far more practical to publish GLOBAL EYES as a daily blog than to send it out as a weekly newsletter.

I’ll remind you a few more times before giving up.