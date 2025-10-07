GLOBAL EYES
Don't forget to check the GLOBAL EYES tab!
According to my statistics, only two of you checked the new GLOBAL EYES blog yesterday, and none of you looked at it today.
I feared as much. It’s tricky to remember, isn’t it?
Still, many of you said that you’d very much like a GLOBAL EYES blog. So I’ll try reminding you of it a few times before giving up. The link is here:
🌎🌍🌏 ☞ GLOBAL EYES ☜ 🌎🌍🌏
You can also find it by going to the CG home page and clicking on the GLOBAL EYES tab:
Check it out, let me know what you think, and tell me whether you reckon you’ll ever remember to look at it again.
I figure no one will remember to read it. That’s too bad, because it’s far more practical to publish GLOBAL EYES as a daily blog than to send it out as a weekly newsletter.
I’ll remind you a few more times before giving up.