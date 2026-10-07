(Yes, it’s October 7. I figured a night’s sleep and a proper proofreading would do this newsletter no harm.)

Summary: The former German spy chief has been arrested and charged with treason and espionage. Bolsonaro proves capable of conducting politics from prison. French schoolchildren are making pests of themselves. The conflicts around the Red Sea are merging into one big inferno. Drones are changing everything about war, but Europe’s still arguing about who’s supposed to respond to them. Xi keeps discovering that his army requires another purge.

Let’s start in Europe. …