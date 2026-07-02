From the Dordogne to Space

Hi from the glorious Dordogne, where the news of the week is my father’s spotting of a rare golden jackal—”the Creature”—in our driveway. Much more to report about our vacation (it’s glorious), but the Internet access here is spotty, and my family won’t let me work. (They went out for a walk this morning, which is the only reason you’ve received this podcast.) That’s okay: I’ll catch you up when I get back, tanned and rested.

Dan got me up to speed on the latest from Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. We also talked about the big drone attack on Moscow, and everything my nephew is telling me about the big—and largely unreported—war in space.

Enjoy!

If you’re trying to reach me and I’m not answering, it’s because the (satellite) Internet is spotty. But I’ll try to answer everything the next time the satellite passes over us, or the wind blows in the right direction, or whatever it is that makes the Internet work here: We’re not exactly sure.